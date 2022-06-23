Arrests made in assault of man ‘left for dead’ at Milaca residence

Dog shot off the leg of a deputy it was biting
A Mille Lacs County deputy shot an attacking dog off his leg during an arrest of two men wanted for the brutal beating of a man on Friday, June 17.
The beating began on a road near the Mille Lacs-Morrison county line and later continued at a Milaca residence.
The dog, which later died of its injuries, was shot at an Onamia residence where two suspects in the beating were located.
The incident was first reported at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 19600 block of Keystone Road on a report of an assault. At the residence, the victim of an assault was found laying on a deck.
The victim told authorities that he was drinking with Dakota Olson, 22 of Milaca, and Kaden Orsburne, 23 of Milaca, in a vehicle parked near the Mille Lacs/Morrison county line.
Olson and Orsburne are accused of punching and kicking the victim. The victim was then brought to Orsburne’s residence on Keystone Road because the victim believed that Olson and Orsburne thought he was dead, according to the victim’s statement to deputies contained in a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
A responding deputy observed the victim had visible injuries to his face, head, left ear, back, chest and arms. The victim was bleeding from his nose and had fluid coming from his left ear. EMS responding to the scene said the injuries suffered by the victim suggested he suffered a perforated eardrum or a skull fracture, according to the criminal complaint. The victim also believed he had broken fingers. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Olson and Orsburne had left the area of Keystone Road in Milaca by the time a deputy arrived on scene. Information was received suggesting the two had driven north towards the Onamia area.
Onamia Police located their vehicle at an Onamia apartment complex. An Onamia officer made contact with Olson, who denied that Orsburne was at the residence. However, the officer could her Orsburne speaking from inside the apartment, the criminal complaint states.
Olson’s father was at the apartment and attempted to let their dog outside. That’s when the dog became involved in the incident.
The pit bull had previously been classified as a dangerous dog by Mille Lacs County Animal Control because of alleged biting issues, the complaint states.
There came a point where a Mille Lacs County deputy arrived on scene and attempted to talk with Olson. Olson refused and was later told he was under arrest for failing to comply with orders from police.
While attempting to take Olson into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest and began struggling with the deputy and police officer. Olson’s father then allegedly stormed out of the apartment and became involved in the confrontation. At one point, Olson’s father made physical contact with the deputy, resulting in the deputy using his firearm to get the man to comply, the report states.
That’s when the dog ran from the apartment and bit the deputy in the leg. Because the dog was biting the deputy and acting in an aggressive manner, the deputy shot the dog twice in the torso, the complaint states. The dog ran from the scene. The deputy had deep, bloody bite marks on his leg, the complaint states.
Orsburne came out of the apartment to go after the dog. However, he identified himself as a person named “Cameron.”
Olson was eventually handcuffed and placed in a squad car. But on the way to the squad car, Olson allegedly kicked the deputy in the chest and spit on him, the complaint states. After he was placed in the squad car, Olson allegedly banged his head on the partition between the front and back seats and kicked the doors. It’s behavior that continued on Olson’s transport from the apartment to the jail in Milaca, the complaint states. Olson also made numerous verbal threats regarding killing the deputy’s family, reports state.
Orsburne was also taken into custody and transported to jail. After being placed in the back of the squad car, Orsburne allegedly began kicking the doors of the squad car. Eventually, the door was damaged to the point that it caused damage to the outside portion of the door and window, the complaint states.
Olson’s father was detained by other officers who arrived to assist at the scene because he continued to yell, swear and threaten officers, court records state.
In a Facebook post later on Friday, Olson’s father posted that the deputy shot and killed his dog for no reason. He accused Mille Lacs County deputies of being dog killers and shared disparaging comments regarding the deputy.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded with a formal statement saying that the statements made by the elder Olson were not accurate.
“The deputy did not shoot the dog for no reason,” Chief Deputy Kyle Burton stated in the release.
“He literally shot the dog off his leg,” Burton stated.
“None of our staff ever wants to have to shoot a dog and this is a very volatile and dangerous situation our deputies were dealing with,” Burton continued.
“If the involved parties had cooperated with law enforcement, this entire incident could likely have been avoided,” he stated.
Olson was charged Monday, June 20 in Mille Lacs County District Court with 3rd degree assault causing bodily harm, 4th degree assault on a police officer, and obstructing the legal process.
Orsburne was charged with 3rd degree assault causing bodily harm, 1st degree damage to property, obstructing the legal process, and giving a police officer a false name.
Olson and Orsburne face maximum sentences of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted of the 3rd degree assault charges.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
