 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Area sheriffs oppose proposed gun and ammunition storage law

The State Legislature is considering amendments to state statute regarding safe storage of firearms and ammunition. If the bill passes, an individual in violation of the safe storage statute would be ineligible to possess a firearm with other criminal penalties. Additionally, current state 609.666 would be repealed, which states a person is guilty of a gross misdemeanor for negligent storing of a firearm where a child is likely to gain access.

House File 396 adds language to a statute already in place. The statute, as it stands now, outlines those who are ineligible to possess a firearm, such as those who have been determined judicially as mentally ill, those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor violation of chapter 152, or someone who has been convicted of a violent crime. The language added outlines storage and transfer requirements of firearms, including requiring an appropriate locking device with a firearm transfer. Storage requirements include taking “reasonable action to secure the firearm” when it is not in use. Reasonable action is defined as requiring a firearm to “be stored unloaded with a locking device and separately from its ammunition.”

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred