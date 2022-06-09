American Legion Auxiliary 10th District Convention gathers in Milaca

The Milaca American Legion and Auxiliary hosted a convention for the legion posts within the 10th district on Saturday, June 4.
The event was an all day affair which allowed the posts in the 10th district to convene, discuss the previous year, give reports, and vote on resolutions and leadership roles.
Auxiliary members reported to Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca while Legion members reported to the Milaca Legion.
After a call to order, district officers within the auxiliary proceeded with the advancement of colors which was quickly followed by the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.
President of the auxiliary, Linda Dechene, then welcomed the visiting posts to the convention.
“I’m proud to be part of an organization that honors our veterans and supports our country,” Dechene said.
Milaca mayor Pete Pedersen was then escorted to the floor to where he welcomed the visiting posts and invited them to return to Milaca for its many upcoming events in celebration of the town’s 125th year anniversary.
“The service the auxiliary and legion posts here in Milaca give back to the city is tremendous,” Pederson said.
Among the events of the day were greetings from the 10th district commander William Gordon, the 10th district S.A.L. commander Chance Harmon, and the 10th district legion riders director Matt Berens.
After all of the welcomes and greetings, the convention began in full with reports from the district officers.
