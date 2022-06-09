 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

American Legion Auxiliary 10th District Convention gathers in Milaca

  • 0
American Legion 10th District Convention
Buy Now

The 10th District American Legion Auxiliary Convention on Saturday, June 4 began with the call to order and the advancement of colors through a processional.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

The Milaca American Legion and Auxiliary hosted a convention for the legion posts within the 10th district on Saturday, June 4.

The event was an all day affair which allowed the posts in the 10th district to convene, discuss the previous year, give reports, and vote on resolutions and leadership roles.

Auxiliary members reported to Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca while Legion members reported to the Milaca Legion.

After a call to order, district officers within the auxiliary proceeded with the advancement of colors which was quickly followed by the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.

President of the auxiliary, Linda Dechene, then welcomed the visiting posts to the convention.

“I’m proud to be part of an organization that honors our veterans and supports our country,” Dechene said.

Milaca mayor Pete Pedersen was then escorted to the floor to where he welcomed the visiting posts and invited them to return to Milaca for its many upcoming events in celebration of the town’s 125th year anniversary.

“The service the auxiliary and legion posts here in Milaca give back to the city is tremendous,” Pederson said.

Among the events of the day were greetings from the 10th district commander William Gordon, the 10th district S.A.L. commander Chance Harmon, and the 10th district legion riders director Matt Berens.

After all of the welcomes and greetings, the convention began in full with reports from the district officers.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK