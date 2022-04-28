 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Alleged arsonist charged sixth time in 12 months

  • 0
Police blue and red lights
Buy Now

A Milaca man is facing felony arson charges in connection with an April 25 brush fire in Page Township.

The filing of criminal charges represents the fifth time in a 12-month period that 18-year-old David Goebel has been charged with arson in connection with wildfires in Mille Lacs, Isanti, and Kanabec counties.

It was at about 3 a.m. April 25 that Mille Lacs County deputies were called to multiple grass fires in the Tibbetts Brook area of Page Township.

An area at 190th Street North and 140th Avenue North was on fire. While deputies were en route to the fire, a second grass fire was reported about a mile away at 220th Street North and 140th Avenue North. The Milaca Fire Department was called to the scene of the fires and assisted deputies in extinguishing the fires, court records state.

After the fires were extinguished, deputies observed a truck in the area that had expired registration. A traffic stop was initiated, with Goebel being identified as the driver of the truck.

Goebel told deputies he was coming from a friend’s house, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. Goebel then allegedly called the friend on his cellphone and handed the phone to a deputy.

On the screen of the phone the deputy observed several unopened messages and videos, including a video still of a fire appearing to be that of the first fire that deputies and firefighters had just extinguished.

Goebel’s friend on the phone became nervous while talking to the deputy and allegedly admitted that he and Goebel had started the fires, the complaint states. Goebel allegedly set the fire using a lighter and sandwich bag, the friend confessed.

The five previous arson cases filed against Goebel remain pending in district court, and he is under court order to not possess any fire-setting tools, court records state.

Goebel was charged April 25 with a felony count of wildfire arson, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing a flammable material to set an arson fire.

Goebel is accused of setting six wildfires in Kanabec, Isanti, and Mille Lacs counties on Wednesday, July 21. In Mille Lacs County, Goebel has been charged with wildfire arson in connection with a fire in the area of 170th Street and 55th Avenue (County Road 124) northeast of the Bock city limits. In addition to the fire in the Bock area on July 21, Goebel was connected to three fires on 421st Avenue in Kanabec County, one fire on 130th Avenue at Delta Street in Kanabec County, and a fire on 421st Avenue in Isanti County.

Goebel allegedly started fires on April 4 and April 15. He is accused of setting two fires on April 17.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK