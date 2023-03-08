For the third straight season, the Milaca girls basketball team ran into the top-seeded Albany Huskies in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, hosted at St. John’s University.

Sports M GBB falls to Albany, again.jpg

Abby Anderson protects the ball in Milaca’s opening round game of the Section 6AA Playoffs.

And for the third straight season, the Huskies hounded the Wolves, ending Milaca’s season with a 57-35 defeat. The eighth-seeded Wolves set up the matchup by getting past Spectrum on Thursday, March 2, with a 49-43 win in Milaca.

