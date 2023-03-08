For the third straight season, the Milaca girls basketball team ran into the top-seeded Albany Huskies in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals on Saturday, March 4, hosted at St. John’s University.
And for the third straight season, the Huskies hounded the Wolves, ending Milaca’s season with a 57-35 defeat. The eighth-seeded Wolves set up the matchup by getting past Spectrum on Thursday, March 2, with a 49-43 win in Milaca.
“We had a goal of getting out of that second round Albany matchup but, unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards this year,” said Wolves coach Lance Dalbey on drawing the tough assignment again.
Before taking on the Huskies, a tough Spectrum Sting team loomed for Milaca.
Milaca 49, Spectrum 43
Against the Sting, the Wolves were set to be in for a battle against the opponent that came in at 22-4 on the season.
Defense proved to be the difference for the Wolves, helping the team to the victory, said Dalbey.
“Our defense was something we hung our hat on all season, and this game it was very evident that we were going to win the game on the defensive side of the floor and that’s exactly what happened.”
That became clear early on as the Wolves held the Sting to just eight points after the first 11 minutes of the contest. Following a Madison Gothmann free-throw, the Wolves had built a 15-8 lead over the foe from Elk River.
Spectrum did find some offensive cohesion to end the half, cutting the lead to just three points to head into halftime.
The game remained close after the return from the break as each time Milaca tried to build a lead, the Sting would cut into the deficit. That remained the case until the final minute where the Sting had a chance to tie or possibly take the lead but the Wolves’ defense came up big with a stop. Forced to foul, the Sting picked senior in Abby Anderson.
Anderson calmly knocked down a pair of free throws to push Milaca up two possessions and seal the game.
Gothmann and Anderson scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Wolves to the victory.
The win moved the team to face the Huskies two days later.
Albany 57, Milaca 35
The Wolves and Huskies again met in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals. Despite falling to Albany again, Dalbey was pleased by the effort shown by Milaca.
“They are a very good team, but our kids played them very well,” he said.
The first half demonstrated that, with the Wolves going toe-to-toe with Albany.
“We have seen Albany so much the past three years, our kids played fearless against them,” said Dalbey.
Milaca kept the game close, trailing by just 24-17 at half against the formidable foe. But, back for the second half, Albany accelerated, leaving the Wolves behind in the 22-point win for the foe.
Willow Hunt, Lydia Cramlet and Gothmann each had nine points in the loss, a team-high against Albany.
The defeat ended Milaca’s season at 15-13 while Albany continued their run at 26-1.
With the Wolves’ year on the court ending, the career of Anderson also came to an end.
In her final season for the Wolves, Dalbey couldn’t have asked for more.
“Our senior Abby Anderson has been a leader all year and I couldn’t be more proud of what she did for our team night in and night out. She provided consistency and was our defensive catalyst all year. The best part about Abby was that she continued to get better all the way through the season,” Dalbey said.
Every other Milaca player will return to the team as Anderson will be the only player lost to graduation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.