A wish is granted for Princeton 6th grader

Carter Julson uses Make-A-Wish to update high school weight room
Carter Julson is a sixth grader at Princeton Middle School with a special story to tell, and he did just that during the Princeton School Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
During each school board meeting, the board invites an individual, an organization, or another group within the school district to come to the meeting to showcase the accomplishments of those entities.
Carter was a normal child who loved school and sports before his life was changed in November 2019.
“I very much enjoy watching and participating in athletics, and I very much enjoy going to school,” Carter told members of the Princeton School Board.
That November, Carter was diagnosed with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy.
According to mayoclinic.org, cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body and can lead to heart failure.
“At this time, we did not know what the future would hold,” Carter said.
In the same month two years later, Carter was placed on a heart transplant waiting list, and in March 2022, he received his new heart.
“I was out on a heart transplant waiting list until March when I received a new heart,” Carter said. “I am now getting back to the activities that I love to do like baseball, basketball, football, and lifting.”
As a child experiencing potentially life threatening health issues, Carter qualified to receive a wish from the Make-A-Wish foundation.
According to its website, the Make-A-Wish foundation grants wishes to children diagnosed with critical health conditions to help them believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight their illnesses.
Rather than using his wish on himself, Carter decided to use his wish to help the community, and more specifically, the Princeton School District by wishing for the high school’s weight room to be remodeled and updated with new equipment.
“I heard from my brother, Drew, how small our weight room was and how the equipment is old and out of date. That gave me the idea to upgrade the weight room with the wish I was granted through Make-A-Wish,” Carter said. “I am now hoping my wish comes true so that all students have a better weight room experience and it can make a difference in our community.”
After Carter finished sharing his story with the school board, Superintendent Ben Barton asked Carter of all the things he could have wished for, why he wished for the weight room?
“When my brother was coming home saying how the weights were rusty and how it was just kind of cramped in there and hard to work out, and after the Community for Carter event and all the community did for me by raising money to help me in my time, I felt that it would be a good opportunity as a thank you,” Carter said in response.
Carter’s parents, Brian and Sarah Julson, even tried to convince him to use his wish for a family vacation or tickets to the Super Bowl, but Carter has his heart set on the weight room.
To make his wish a reality, Make-A-Wish has been working with Barton, school district administrators, and Power Lift to work out the details of the project.
In a press release sent by the Princeton School District, Carter’s father shared some information about the current stage of the project.
“This isn’t a small project, and it wasn’t easy to find a partner. Make-A-Wish worked hard to secure a partnership with Power Lift — they’ve built athletic facilities across the country, including the University of Minnesota — and we were impressed with their team,” Brain Julson said in the press release. “They knew Make-A-Wish and the school district were contributing to the project and wanted to help bring our facilities up-to-date.”
Power Lift has since provided resources towards Carter Julson’s wish and have contributed a significant sponsorship.
Make-A-Wish and Power Lift will be able to provide the district with a large portion of funds to be used for the project, and the remaining costs will be covered by the district.
However, without Carter’s wish, conversations about updating the weight room likely would not have been in the cards.
“This has been a partnership with a lot of people to make your wish a reality, but you started it all. It’s all happening because of you. I don’t think we would’ve been talking about a weight room if it wasn’t for Carter Julson,” Barton said to Carter during the school board meeting in February, “We have some planning and things that we are working on together, and if everything goes perfectly, we might all have a new weight room for all of our students to be proud of as early as this summer. That’s our goal.”
Barton and the school board members appeared very moved by Carter’s story and the wish he made for the district, with many of them reaching for tissues as he finished telling his story. A sentiment echoed by Barton.
“I think you brought a tear to all of our eyes by just hearing your story, and seeing how poised you were standing up here speaking,” Barton told Carter. “We are so proud to have you as part of our school district and our Tiger family.”
Following Barton’s words, school board Chair Sue VanHooser also took the time to thank Carter for his wish to the district.
“On behalf of our district, I want to say thank you for an amazing gift for our district, and it will be a legacy that will be there for a really long time which is really cool,” VanHooser said.
Plans for the weight room are still in development, but as Barton stated, the district hopes to have it completed sometime this summer which would be just in time for Carter to participate in the school’s summer weight training program.
