 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A teacher who changed lives, including mine

  • 0
Joe Nathan Column Logo MT

Fred Easter transformed thousands of lives – including mine. Over 50-plus years of teaching, mentoring, writing and friendship, Easter encouraged, inspired and challenged students from all backgrounds. After living 81 remarkable years, he passed away on Sept. 24. There’s much to learn from him.

Let’s start with Warren Simpson, who told me: “I was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. I came to Carleton College at age 17, in 1966. When I first met Fred, he told me that he had to leave Harvard University after his second year, for academic reasons. However, he returned after a year and was able to graduate.”

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred