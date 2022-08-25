A long, interesting, and adventurous life

Ed Winters passes away shy of his 100th birthday
EDITORS NOTE: Ed Winters passed away on Friday, Aug. 19 at the age of 99. Jeff Hage of the Union-Times had sat down with Winters recently where the two discussed Ed’s growing up in Pease, marriage to the love of his life Sophie, his work on his Milaca-area farm, and adventures around the world.
Ed Winters didn’t watch much television.
But he loved a good story.
If I sit down, I have a book in my hand, said the 99-year-old resident of Elim Meadows in Milaca.
Ed read fiction. He read about history, too. Books on religion interested Ed deeply. His Bible was never too far away.
But Ed didn’t read love stories.
“I lived my love story,” Ed said, referencing his 49 years of marriage to his wife Sophie who passed away in 1995.
Ed’s love story with Sophie and many other stories about his life experiences and travels were put down on paper about four years ago in a book titled “Texas Ice and Pocket Mice.” The book is now the cherished words of a man who lived life to the fullest.
Ed, who was born to immigrants, was born and raised in Pease, had most recently been working on translating a book of poems from Dutch to English. The poems were written by his cousin Tiny Van der Linde-Altena, who resides in her native Holland.
Ed said he’s had a pretty good life. Some might even say it’s been exciting.
For sure, it was a life filled with adventure.
“I’ve been around to quite a few countries, and made some good money getting grass and hay off farms north of Milaca,” Ed said. “I had a good wife, a good life, and six good children.”
Ed has rode elephants in the jungles of Thailand, picked corn in Minnesota so fast there was always an ear flying through the air and sold ice in San Antonio, Texas. Though Edward Winters only attended school through eighth grade, he approached life as an avid learner for 99 years.
“My only regret is that Sophie and I were together only 49 years...but 49 years is still a good, long time,” Ed said.
Ed thought alot about how it took his parents 2 1/2 weeks to get from Holland to Minnesota around the turn of the century. That’s 1900, not 2000 he reminded us.
“Columbus- it took him three months to get to America. Today, we can do it in seven or eight hours by plane,” he said.
Ed was born east of Pease to Ed and Henny Winters.
“It’s Highway 8 now,” Ed said to the road leading to the farm where he was born and grew up.
Ed says his dad lost his first farm early during the Depression and then moved onto the farm east of Pease.
Ed’s father went through the latter part of the Depression selling pigs for 2 cents per pound, he said.
“We always had enough to eat because of the pigs, but sometimes didn’t have adequate clothes,” Ed recalled.
At 6 or 7 years old Ed would help get the pigs down Highway 8 to the stockyard in Pease.
“We had no truck at the time, so we walked to Pease with the pigs tied together with rope,” he said.
Ed attended District 26 School, located on Highway 8.
“I had to walk less than a half mile to school,” he said. “I only have an eighth grade education, because high school wasn’t mandatory,” he said
Ed graduated from 8th grade when he was about 14. He then went to work full-time on his father’s farm.
Ed met Sophie Heilkema at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. She was born on a farm south of Foreston.
When Sophie’s parents moved to Texas, Sophie stayed at the Winters home.
Ed and Sophie married and continued living in the Winters home, where only Dutch was spoken.
Not understanding conversation in her own home was hard on Sophie, Ed said. It created tension in the home.
So around 1948 the couple moved to San Antonio, Texas for two years to be near Sophie’s parents, Ed recalled.
Ed took a job as an iceman. He purchased ice from an ice company in 300-pound blocks. He would break up the ice and deliver it to his customers.
The ice business collapsed. Ed, Sophie, and daughter Karen moved back to the Milaca area.
Ed farmed with a partner for two years then purchased his father’s farm.
“I milked cows for 15 to 20 years,” Ed said.
He eventually sold the milk cows and began raising and selling springing calves to area cattle broker Warren Guerkink.
Later in life Ed made his living selling grass and hay he harvested from a small acreage he purchased, and two farms he rented.
Ed eventually sold his farm and land and moved into town where he lived at the Milaca High Rise Apartments.
When Ed passed away Aug. 19, he was a resident of the Milaca Elim Meadows senior community.
In his lifetime, Ed visited Holland 13 times.
He traveled multiple times to Jerusalem and Ecuador and toured Europe.
He did missionary work on multiple journeys to the Dominican Republic and Honduras and at an orphanage in Haiti.
But one of his most memorable trips was to Thailand in 1992.
The trip had its roots in the Christian Reformed Church of Pease’s sponsorship of a visitor back in the Vietnam War era.
“The Pease Church sponsored Thongpane Chaleunsouk and his family when it immigrated to the United States. We became good friends,” Ed said.
It was in 1992 that “Tom,” as Thongpane had come to be known, requested Ed come visit him in Thailand.
One of Ed’s favorite stories was about how he and three of his daughters rode elephants into the jungle.
“It was the highlight of our trip,” Ed said.
“One thing I learned about elephants that I didn’t know is that they kick forward with their back legs,” he said.
At the time Ed passed, his travels consisted of trips around Milaca Elim Meadows with his walker to the chapel, dining room, or to visit friend.
He also made regular trips to the Milaca Public Library, where the books on the shelves helped expand his wide wealth of knowledge.
“They all know me good at the library,” Ed said.
In Ed’s mind, there was just one journey left to make.
“What’s next? That would be Heaven,” he said.
That final journey became a reality on Aug. 19.
