A brief friendship was forged over a boat parade and smallmouth bass

It’s no secret that I’m a parade guy.
I love the Riverfest Parade in Monticello and the view of its excitement from the vantage point of our office on Walnut Street.
Last week, I enjoyed the Spud Fest parade with my grandson and granddaughter- even under the late rainy skies.
Princeton has its Rum River Days Parade- a parade I’ve rarely missed since arriving at the former Princeton Union-Eagle in 2011.
The parade in Milaca has been part of my life off-and-on since 1993 and I absolutely love the nearly 30 bands the parade attracts.
But lately, I’ve been enjoying boat parades on the Fourth of July. They’re something I was introduced to in the city of Battle Lake when I was managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Big Lake has a great boat parade on the Fourth that I enjoyed the past two years.
But my favorite is a boat parade known mostly to the homeowners on Locke Lake, a few miles west of Monticello.
It’s where my camera and I go to sit on a dock at the public boat launch.
The Locke Lake residents always put on a good- but short show.
On Monday, I drove north on Cushing Avenue NW past the nearly knee-high corn and a few healthy soybean fields.
A left turn onto 145th takes you down the short road to the boat launch.
It’s where I expected to watch the parade in solitude on Monday, July 4.
But one thing I’ve learned after 31 one years in the newspaper business is to not go thinking you know what lies ahead.
Like on July 4. I was planning on watching a five-minute parade.
I did that, but also engaged in a 30 minute discussion I could have never planned on.
Let me start by saying that in the newspaper business- and I suppose in life- you make a lot of friends.
Some friendships last your entire career. Other friendships are made during the brief time you’re interviewing someone.
And then, you have some friendships made on a fishing dock while watching a Fourth of July boat parade.
That was the case Monday with Mike, who was fishing with his wife on the Locke Lake dock.
You couldn’t miss Mike. I had to walk past him on the shaky dock while he pulled an undersized sunfish off his line.
Mike was closer to 80 than 70 he said.
He grew up in North Minneapolis and attended Minneapolis North High School. His wife was a Patrick Henry High School grad some 60 years ago.
The couple left Minnesota some 40 years ago for Arizona. They are up north in Minnesota for four weeks to catch up with the past.
Mike is concerned about his health these days. He has a history of heart disease. He retired from working at a grocery store in Arizona and the lack of activity being up on his feet at the grocery store has resulted in some circulation problems. He fears vein surgery is in his future.
But that was not as a great of a concern about 1 p.m. on July 4 as were the fish of Locke Lake.
Mike was steered to the lake and its fishing dock by the daughter of a relative. She’s originally from up north and knows a lot about fishing, Mike said.
And here’s what Mike knew- the shallow water and grassy lake bottom of Locke Lake made for far better fishing that he sees at home in Arizona.
In Arizona, most of the fishing takes place in reservoirs. Fishing goes as the water table goes. And because of recent drought-like conditions, fishing isn’t so good.
Judging from that undersized sunfish on the end of Mike’s hook when I first met him, I couldn’t see that fishing was much better on Locke Lake, but I was so wrong.
After kidding Mike that it’s didn’t look he was going to have much of a July 4 dinner, he invited be to the end of the dock where a floating wire fish basket sat attached to a post of the dock.
Boy, was I wrong.
While I was anticipating a holiday dinner of barbecue ribs on my father-in-law’s smoker, Mike was anticipating a fish dinner I could have never imaged.
Mike had two beautiful, four-pound small mouth bass to thank for that- all thanks to a day of fishing on a dock at the Locke Lake boat launch.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times and the Union-Times of Princeton. He can be reached by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
