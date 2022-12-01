9 tutors needed to support Princeton students

Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps tutors help get students back on track
Tutoring has the ability to foster success with students it serves, including students within Princeton School District.
AmeriCorps tutoring programs help bring tutors to schools to support students and build their confidence.
“We place tutors in schools to help students reach grade level and be proficient in reading and math,” said Teri Kylander, senior manager of the AmeriCorps tutoring programs. “Right now, we are still recruiting members, or tutors, for our Princeton schools.”
Currently, the AmeriCorps tutoring programs are seeking out nine tutors to serve in Princeton schools starting in January. The program is looking for four Math Corps tutors, two Reading Corps tutors, and three Early Learning Corps tutors.
The AmeriCorps tutoring program first partnered with the Princeton School District in 2013 when the first tutor was placed in the Princeton Primary School. Now the program has tutors in the primary school, the Princeton Intermediate School, the Princeton Middle School, and the Princeton Early Childhood program.
“We provide really comprehensive training for our folks who want to tutor with our program, and we also provide ongoing coaching support throughout a member’s service term with us,” Kylander said. “So, even if someone doesn’t have tutoring experience or doesn’t have experience working with students in a classroom setting, we do provide comprehensive and ongoing support to folks who want to serve and want to make a difference with students.”
After a tutor is placed within a school, the tutor becomes involved in testing the students to see if they qualify to work with the tutor as a part of the tutoring program. If they qualify, the students can begin working with the tutors.
According to Kylander, the tutors in the AmeriCorps tutoring programs are trained using evidence-based strategies that have been proven to help students get back on track faster, often making more than a year’s worth of progress during the school year.
“I think the thing that’s really amazing is that not only do you have the opportunity to create real change and get amazing results to help students achieve proficiency in math and reading, but the tutoring experience can be really transformative itself,” Kylander said. “It makes an impact student wise, but it also has this really incredible, transformative way of exploring something different and new and having an impact while doing it. So, I think the service component is a really important piece of what we do.”
Dana Mattern, an Early Learning tutor part of the AmeriCorps Early Learning Corps program has been a tutor in Princeton for the past four years, working with her students on a daily basis.
“I wanted to give something back to the community. I was born and raised, and actually went through the school district in Princeton. These kids today are going to be their future leaders, and for me to be the tutor, it gives them the confidence to succeed in life,” Mattern said.
As an early learning tutor, Mattern is placed in a classroom and works with the students every day, helping them with their daily tasks as well as working with the qualifying students one-on-one for tutoring in reading and math.
Mattern said that she pulls students during their daily work time for tutoring and it is one of the best parts of tutoring.
“The best part is when we do the interventions with the kids, we do them during work time when we can actually pull a kid to work with them one-on-one with their reading, syllables, and math because that’s when you can really build relationships with the kids and see the growth with them throughout the year,” Mattern said.
Mattern went on to explain that she feels she helps the students by building their confidence in the classroom.
“You see those kids that are struggling within the first couple of days and we do their assessments, we see who needs to have the extra confidence. I believe with us being embedded in the classroom with the teachers, these kids get one-on-one with us tutors and we help them build their confidence up,” Mattern said.
Tutors in the AmeriCorps Reading Corps, Math Corps, or Early Learning Corps serve on-site at schools for 18, 25, or 35 hours per week, and are paid a stipend every two weeks plus additional money for student loans and tuition at the end of their service terms. Those who are 55 years old or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild, or foster child.
To start serving as a tutor in January, the application deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14.
To learn more about the tutoring programs or to submit an application, visit the Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps website at join.readingandmath.org.
“Just try it. That’s what I did. When I saw this position, I figured I’d just try it and help in the classroom, but with all the training you get, it helps those students you work with on a daily basis to get to where they need to be,” Mattern said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
