2024 and beyond is on the Mille Lacs County Board’s agenda

Even as the budget and levy for 2023 remain in flux until December, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners are planning and considering what 2024 will look like.
County Administrator Dillon Hayes told the board that, based on continued budget talks, the estimated levy for 2023 will be an 8.19% increase, resulting in about a $40 tax increase for homeowners, a number that is a “very rough estimate,” he reported on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
An 8.19% increase for 2023 puts estimates for about an 11.15% increase for 2024. Commissioner Phil Peterson asked if there would be a way to equalize the levy, rather than having a lower one this year only to increase it next year.
Hayes agreed with the sentiment, reiterating a prior statement of wanting to equalize and “keep [the levy] flatter over time.” That estimated 11.15% increase for 2024, Hayes added, would be without the use of reserve funds.
Currently, the public works fund has the lowest balance, something the board is working to change. Hayes said it would be prudent to get that balance higher or equal to the general fund balance; the last five years, the fund has been negative.
Beginning for the 2024 budget, $200,000 will be set aside for public works to improve and repair county roads, roughly 2% of the levy. That amount will be set aside each year through 2027.
Public Works Supervisor Kevin Schultz had previously presented to the board a proposed schedule for selling back and buying new equipment. Because of various shortages, all pointing back to the pandemic, Schultz said the schedule is being adjusted. Instead of getting plow trucks in the coming year, public works will get a telehandler with a price tag of $75,000 – double what they were planning to pay for the trucks. But, because of the pivot, overall they will still be “spending less this year” on equipment.
That update to the Capital Improvement Plan, as well as a few others, resulted in a reduction to the 2023 budget. While a line item originally missed increased it by $3,500, a reported market value increase to homes would result in a revenue increase for the county. Overall, those changes in the budget reduced the levy by about $168,000 to make the 8.19% increase, which would result in about a $40 increase of taxes for a homesteaded property with a house value of $300,000.
On Nov. 15, the board will be reviewing the proposed fee schedule for 2023. Included on it are the recommended fees for the accepted short-term licensing ordinance.
Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes was before the board again on Nov. 1, discussing the proposed fees; the initial fee for licensing is proposed as $300, with the subsequent renewals being $150. Hayes said the initial fee still makes Mille Lacs County the “cheapest county in the area.” Of the $300, $150 would go to covering costs for the building inspector.
A portion of the remaining payment could go to GovOS, Hayes suggested. GovOS is an online resource that essentially “scrapes” the online world twice a week to find short-term rentals being offered in the county, which may or may not be out of compliance. Hayes said that in the demo alone, they discovered short-term rentals the county did not know about. Before, they had estimated about 60 of these short-term rentals; the demo revealed 135 in the month of September, with an average nightly stay of $300.
The GovOS website states, “With a multitude of use cases focusing on community and economic impact of short-term rentals, the GovOS Short-Term Rental Solution offers compliance, registration/permitting, tax collection and a 24/7 complaint hotline.” Hayes believes the investment, which would be about $12,500 a year, would “reduce staff time monitoring these short-term rentals.”
Chair Genny Reynolds ventured the idea to simply try the program for a year, which the board was in favor of.
While Hayes had proposed $150 for the renewal fee, it was placed on the proposed fee schedule as $75. It was decided that the fee would be proposed as $100 on the fee schedule for now. Land Services Director Doug Hansen pointed out that the renewal license would not be issued in the coming year anyhow, as each short-term rental will be new under this ordinance. “We’ll have a better idea next year” of numbers, he said.
Other proposed changes to the fee schedule include raising the notary fee from $1 to $5 (so as to not compete with local business, County Administrator Dillon Hayes noted), as well as several other changes under the auditor-treasurer purview. Liquor licenses for on sale are proposed to increase from $1,500 to $2,000; liquor licenses for on/off-sale are proposed to raise to $2,500 from $2,000. Under the sheriff’s department, contract deputy services are proposed as $90 per hour, an increase of $30 from 2022. The fee for boarding prisoners is proposed to increase from $40-$65 to $75-$125, as well as fingerprinting services from $10 to $20.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger. She covers Mille Lacs County Board meetings for the Messenger and its sister paper the Union-Times.
