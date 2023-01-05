2022 Year in Review: The Union-Times looks back at the year’s top headlines

The year of 2022 was a year of celebrations with multiple milestone anniversaries including the First National Bank of Milaca and the City of Milaca itself. Multiple new businesses popped up in Milaca and Princeton, and local residents received recognitions for their hard work. It was also a year with many low points. Here is a look at the top headlines from the Union-Times last year in chronological order.
JANUARY
Jan. 6
The Union-Times looked back at the top headlines from 2021; A fire on New Year’s Day claimed the Mille Lacs Disposal building; NSF research led Princeton’s Kyle Burch to SDSU doctoral program; Former Navy officer Isla Fredrick turned 100 at Milaca Elim Meadows.
Jan. 13
Mille Lacs County considered a mask and vaccination policy; A boy was kicked out of a vehicle by his father along Highway 169 on Christmas; A snowmobiler was injured in a crash with a car on Highway 95.
Jan. 20
Retired Waseca officer goes ice fishing on Mille Lacs Lake two years after being shot in the line of duty; Suspect in 2015 murder escaped custody for the second time within 10 months; An Onamia child was killed in a late-night accident on Highway 169 on Jan. 13; Authorities identified the remains in missing person case from 1970; A Zimmerman woman was selected to represent Team USA in international events.
Jan. 27
Milaca’s Witchdoctor held its open house on Jan. 29; Precinct caucuses for Mille Lacs County were set for Feb. 1; The Princeton City Council engaged in long discussions before re-appointing Dan Erickson to the Public Utilities Commission; Emergency crews rescued a man found partially frozen outside of a fish house on Mille Lacs Lake.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 3
The Union-Times debuted a new redesign with a size change; Milaca Students embarked on February read-a-thon with I Love to Read month; the 2022 legislative session was underway with multiple priorities; Sheriff Don Lorge announced he will not be seeking re-election; Princeton City Hall welcomed Ed Yost as its new IT manager and Heather Brooks as its new community development manager.
Feb. 10
A couple celebrated 63 years of marriage which was cultivated at a Super Valu; Chief Deputy Kyle Burton announced his bid for Mille Lacs County sheriff; Mille Lacs County Deputy Dan Mott and his son Wyatt were presented with a life-saving award for helping a young girl stuck on Highway 169 in below freezing temperatures.
Feb. 17
Author Kevin Lovegreen visited Milaca Elementary School for I Love to Read month; Former deputy and tribal police chief was charged with sexual assault; A drug search led authorities to Blue Moon Saloon thief; A Milaca man was charged with meth possession.
Feb. 24
Milaca High School announced its Sno Dayz royalty; Zoning changes were introduced for Sherburne Village; Redistricting took place based on new census data; A permit was granted to a new daycare in Princeton; Mille Lacs County joined the drug task force; Milaca’s Mitch Vedders was announced as the VFW Teacher of the Year.
MARCH
March 4
A Princeton native shared his views on the invasion of Ukraine; Local food shelves prepared for annual March food drives; Rep. Sondra Erickson announced she will not be seeking re-election; One person was killed and five injured in highway 23 crash.
March 10
Select Urgent Care was announced to be coming to Milaca in the old Bremer Bank building; Federal court ruled for Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on a boundary issue; Construction on Highway 23 from Milaca to Foley was announced for the summer; At 20 years old, childhood friends bought Chanticlear Pizza; An Onamia man was killed in an ATV crash.
March 17
Finding Faith in the Field author Benjamin Hylden set to visit Princeton church; Princeton hockey arena takes name of First Bank & Trust after $100,000 naming deal; AmeriCorps member Marge Clemens celebrated AmeriCorps seniors week; Princeton’s Caley House celebrated silver anniversary; Princeton man attempted to push $500 in goods out of Monticello Walmart.
March 24
Betty Evans retired as Milaca library assistant after 19 years; Princeton Tigers advanced in basketball state tournament; Milaca High School hosted its first job fair; Adoptions and fostering slowed at Ruff Start Rescue; Suspect in 2015 murder cut ankle monitor for the third time in one year.
March 31
Princeton School and East Central Regional Library collaborated to broaden student access to reading materials with e-books; El Jalisco Mexican restaurant began work to move into Milaca’s former Daddio’s; Highway 169 construction was announced to begin in Elk River; Former Princeton AD Rita Rislund was inducted into the state activity administrators hall of fame.
APRIL
April 7
Charlie Henschel’s foot locker full of Korean War relics found a new home at the Princeton Historical Society; Moonshine Bar & Grill’s new owners planned big changes; Sunken Ship Brewing Co. planned its grand opening for Memorial Day weekend; Princeton service workers were honored for their distinguished service at banquet.
April 14
Doug Olson’s greenhouse management class at Milaca High School learned about making maple syrup; Milaca High School’s Joel Foss was hired as the Foley High School Principal; Milaca’s former city manager Greg Lerud was hired as the city administrator of Becker; Additional criminal sex charges were filed against former deputy and tribal police chief; A Princeton woman was bound and handcuffed during an assault; Princeton local Kait Alain and her family donated $1,000 to the Princeton Pantry.
April 21
National Volunteer Week showcased volunteers at the Milaca Community Closet and the Wednesday Wonders of the Princeton Historical Society; The Milaca FFA forestry team went to the State competition; A Princeton woman was injured in a Highway 169 rollover crash; A motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed before crashing in Princeton.
April 28
Princeton High School hosted its prom themed a night of glitz and glam; Taco Johns held a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening at its new location; Princeton High School SADD students won first place for their distracted driving video; An alleged arsonist was charged for the sixth time in 12 months.
MAY
May 5
Local Build A Plane students showcased their work at an open house, thank you event; Princeton superintendent Ben Barton was the runner-up for a position in Prior Lake; Princeton FFA team attended state and moved on to nationals; Milaca High School students shared their experiences from a trip to Washington, D.C.
May 12
Milaca High School hosted its prom themed a night under the stars; Long Siding Bar & Grill’s new owner shared plans and changes; June Kunkel’s 40th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon honored local mothers; A high tea event at a Milaca church gave back to local charities; Princeton firearm safety volunteer received an award for 30 years of service; Princeton’s new Solheim Field scoreboard was dedicated.
May 19
Milaca exchange students shared memories from their year; Milaca Schools Day of Service took over town; Princeton High School held its senior awards ceremony; Milaca High School held its senior awards ceremony; Milaca Schools announced their teachers of the year; Milaca graduating senior Morgan Majerus shared her future plans and showcased her senior welding project.
May 26
Milaca High School graduates walked the stage; Multiple people suffered serious injuries in Foreston barn fire; A former Princeton pastor was charged with sexual assault of a child; A man threatened to take another man’s head off with a hatchet; Milaca City Council member Cory Petersen resigned after moving outside city limits; Milaca kindergarteners graduated to first grade.
JUNE
June 2
Memorial Day ceremonies honored local veterans; The supreme court sent “commandeering’ case back to lower court after the owner of Timber Valley Grill sued Gov. Walz over COVID-19 shutdown; A body found in Mille Lacs Lake was believed to be that of a missing Garrison man; FARM; An immersive theater performance was set to debut in Princeton; Princeton High School seniors Divinity Anderson and David Messner shared a love for music which carried them to college; Princeton High School senior Liz Rittenour rolled her way to college with a bowling scholarship.
June 9
Princeton High School seniors walked the stage; Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen was accused of creating a hostile workplace; Plans for Princeton’s Rum River Festival were underway; Rum River Market in Milaca emerged; The American Legion Auxiliary 10th District Convention gathered in Milaca; Rusty Shovel Gardens blossomed in Milaca; Mille Lacs County dairy princesses shared what they were looking forward to in dairy month.
June 16
Milaca Marching Wolves shared how they prepare for marching season; A Princeton teacher was accused of throwing a hockey stick at an eight-year-old; The Princeton parade floated through town; Princeton crowned new ambassadors; El Jalisco opened in Milaca; Princeton Pokemon thief was tied to other thefts.
June 23
Healthcare services were announced to return to Milaca’s former Fairview clinic; Arrests were made after an assault in which a man was “left for dead” at a Milaca residence; Milaca looked to fill a council vacancy; Princeton’s Civic Betterment Club awarded seniors with scholarships; Milaca hosted 23 bands at annual parade.
June 30
Crystal Cabinets celebrated its diamond anniversary; Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen was censured following claims of creating a hostile workplace; Fourth of July celebrations were planned; Princeton set to remember fallen veterans with traveling “Remembering Our Fallen” tribute at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds; Princeton Lions Club presented Princeton Pantry with $10,000 donation.
JULY
July 7
The First National Bank of Milaca shared its story and plans for its 125th anniversary; Bock Parade made its way through town on the Fourth of July; Local livestock exhibitors won BELLE grants; Grain Bin Antiques opened in Orrock Township.
July 14
Braun’s Market opened in Pease; Assault charges were filed against a former Princeton teacher accused of hitting student with hockey stick; Foreston Cafe transitioned to new owner Nancy Lambert; Rise Above traveling movie theater brought World War II history to Princeton.
July 21
RecFest scheduled to return to Rec Park in Milaca; Beezie’s Blooms in Milaca hosted Open Farm day; Foreston Fun Days brought days of celebrations to town.
July 28
Milaca Mega Meet came to an end; Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen resigned after 40 years on the council; A man stalked a woman he dated 40 years ago; Ken Muller was sworn into the Milaca City Council; Ariel Muller, a racer at Princeton Speedway, shared her racing journey; Former Princeton Ambassador Kayla Siercks was invited to join in the Minneapolis Aquatennial.
AUGUST
Aug. 4
Sunken Ship Brewing Co. held its grand opening; Mille Lacs County Farm Family of the Year was announced; Mille Lacs County Fair was moving back into town on Aug. 10.
Aug. 11
The First National Bank of Milaca planned a free concert to celebrate its 125th anniversary featuring Dram Shop Country, The Maddy Braun Band, and Hairball; Princeton native won Minnesota’s Woman Farmer of the Year award; Brookview Winery’s journey to a booming business.
Aug. 18
Blue Horse Theater performed at the Mille Lacs County Fair; Milaca’s 125th anniversary celebrations planned at Rec Park; The First National Bank of Milaca’s celebrated anniversary with free concert; Princeton’s K-Bob Cafe was announced to be sold; Results of the primary election were in; Habitual Lego thief was apprehended at Elk River retailer; Minnco Credit Union broke ground in Princeton.
Aug. 25
Milaca adds new mural to downtown Alfred Olson Park; Heggies Pizza in Milaca received noise complaints from a nearby resident; Local photographer Jake Callahan shared his journey; Relay for Life was set to return to the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds; A first look at virtual fencing technology was debuted at the Refuge.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1
A historic log sleigh dedication kicked off Milaca’s 125th anniversary celebrations; Syrup producers were honored as Sherburne County’s farm family of the year; Lifetimes of legacies were remembered at Asher Farm after being recognized as a Minnesota Century Farm; Three new teachers joined the Milaca Schools team; Milaca High School welcomed new assistant principal Jamie Carpenter.
Sept. 8
Unlikely friends and dog park regulars worked together to repair flooding damage at the Princeton dog park; New apartments in Princeton set to open on Oct. 1; A predatory offender upset by a pedophile bumper sticker shot out the windows of a vehicle.
Sept. 15
Milaca Friends of the Library reached its 40 year milestone; Princeton City Council approved a moratorium on THC and Milaca City Council considered a THC ordinance; Come Travel With Me detailed travel opportunities for 2023; A man was found asleep behind the wheel with a finger on the trigger of a gun at Milaca’s Kwik Trip.
Sept. 22
Ruff Start Rescue rescued a kitten named Culvert Cal; A man murdered his grandmother with a hatchet; Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon paid a visit to Princeton city officials; Truckerfest Music Festival to return to Princeton.
Sept. 29
Open Doors for Youth shared opportunities for homeless youth in Princeton; Princeton homecoming showed school spirit with royalty coronation and dress up days; Milaca Schools made plans for homecoming.
OCTOBER
Oct. 6
Princeton’s K-Bob Cafe closed after 61 years of ownership by the Tou family; Princeton chiropractor Kate Knafla completed in world waterski championship; Milaca High School crowned homecoming king and queen; Milaca 4-H’er Kaitlyn Scheibout reflected on her career in the program.
Oct. 13
Milaca celebrated homecoming with PowerPuff game, block party, and other events; A priest assaulted a young girl from the area; The Mille Lacs County Board approved a preliminary levy of 11.5 percent; The Wolf Pack Closet at Milaca High School gave new life to used clothing.
Oct. 20
Princeton Youth Hockey Jamboree was set to honor Bryan Opskar; Two people were found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning; Princeton City Council considered an ordinance for THC products; Princeton High School SADD club won emerging leadership award.
Oct. 27
Attempted murder charges were filed following a shooting in Princeton; A Milaca man was hospitalized after a Highway 169 crash; Two children were injured in Bogus Brook ATV crash; Plans for a Gold Star Monument in Zimmerman were underway.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 3
Halloween events took over Milaca and Princeton; A person was killed in a two vehicle crash on County Road 2 in Sherburne County; Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash on Highway 95; Princeton High School welcomed new NHS members; Princeton police Officer Nicole Josephes was presented with Life Saving award.
Nov. 10
Princeton FFA students attended the national convention and received the three star award for its work; A Spectacle Lake cabin was destroyed in a fire; Mille Lacs domestic violence court worked to end cycles of abuse; Minted Twine and More, an occasional store in Princeton, opened for the holiday season; A man was killed in a crash on Highway 169.
Nov. 17
Fairview was announced to merge with Sanford Health; Community schools honored veterans for Veterans day; Results from the 2022 general election came in; Kyle Burton was elected as Mille Lacs County Sheriff; Jack Edmonds elected to Princeton City Council after two year break; Dave Dillan was elected mayor of Milaca after 16 years as councilor.
Nov. 24
Schools in the Union-Times coverage area shared what they were thankful for this school year; Princeton School District and family settled for $27,000 following hockey stick incident; Over 1,200 write-in votes elected Caity Eggen to Milaca School Board; A Princeton man was charged for entering vehicles and a home; A Princeton woman was injured in a weather-related crash; Milaca High School welcomed 20 new NHS members.
DECEMBER
Dec. 1
Nine tutors were needed to support Princeton students; A Milaca native and priest was removed from clergy following a sexual assault in 2018; Pease Community Christian School celebrated donation goal with cereal dominos; Milaca held a tree lighting event; Princeton’s Mini Dazzle parade floated through town; Three were critically injured after assault in rural Ogilvie.
Dec. 6
The Mellow Fellow, a THC and CBD shop, opened in Milaca; Mille Lacs County’s welcomed new K-9, Boots; Milaca’s Family Medicine Clinic through Mille Lacs Health System opened its doors; Light Up Princeton saw three years of growth since its inception; Mille Lacs County moved to fully fund library system.
Dec. 15
Princeton and Milaca students earned their CNA certification through a college level course; Pease Community Christian School students held their Christmas program; Lisa Lovering retired as Isanti County’s chief deputy; Milaca School Board increased its levy by 2.77 percent; Princeton City Council looked to increase levy by 8.58 percent.
Dec. 22
A sports-related Facebook group brought holiday cheer to children in Milaca; Milaca City Council faced rezoning controversy; Milaca City Council approved a reduction in the levy; Mille Lacs County internet providers received broadband grants; Foreston Faith Christian School held its Christmas program; Princeton Public Utilities announced rate changes for 2023.
Dec. 29
Rep. Sondra Erickson wrapped up 23 years as public servant; Sheriff Don Lorge retired; Princeton School Board approved a 12.56 percent increase in the levy; Shop with a Cop event took over Princeton Walmart.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.