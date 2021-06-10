The Princeton community is “Coming Back Together.”
Coming Back Together is the Rum River Festival theme, which continues this week with the annual Rum River Festival Parade starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The theme describes the fact that the festival is the first since being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade is scheduled to have 4 marching bands and about 50 units, said Kim Young, executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to the parade, a vendor fair fill the east side of First Street. The street fair begins at 4 p.m. and will run through the end of the parade.
Thursday is also the first day of the two-day city-wide garage sales and the day that the American Legion Medallion Hunt begins. You can find the first clue of the medallion hunt within this story. Subsequent clues will be posted on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, as well as on the door of the Chamber’s new office at 507 First Street.
One clue per day will be posted through Sunday, or until the medallion is found, Young said.
“The person who finds the medallion will receive $100 from the American Legion Post #216,” she added.
On Friday, the festival continues with the city-wide garage sales.
But the real action begins at 3 p.m. Friday when festival activities take over Riverside Park.
There will be four hours of music in the park from 3-7 p.m.
A chalk art contest will be held from 3-7 p.m. in the park, as well.
A canoe run on the Rum River is scheduled for 5 p.m. and then, at 6 p.m., it’s time for the Lucky Duck duck drop.
At least 500 ducks will be dropped from the Dunn Bridge. The ducks are numbered and correspond with tickets sold throughout the community.
The top prize is $2,000, second is $1,000, third is $500, fourth is $250, fifth through 10th is $50 and 11th-25th is $25.
At 7 p.m., festival goers are invited to head over to the Princeton Speedway for the Rum River Festival edition of Friday night at the races.
Festival events on Saturday will include a 5K run, with start time at 8 a.m. Check-in is at Northern Nutrition, 401 First Street.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the festival continues with Food Trucks on the Farm at Brickton Genetics, located at 9014 45th Street.
The action on Sunday will be in the hangar area of the airport where the Lions Club brunch will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a free-will offering for the breakfast.
