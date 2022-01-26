The Tigers’ girls basketball team has started to find its footing on the court of late.
Leading that charge has been senior shooting guard and 1,000-point scorer, Madison James.
The Union-Times was lucky enough to catch up with the Princeton hooper to ask some questions of James.
So far this season, it seems to have been business as usual for you on the court, maintaining averages of 20 plus points, 10 plus rebounds, to go along with two plus steals and assists per night. How have you been able to keep up these scoring averages even though many of the teams you face know you will be a big factor?
All the teams we play have a special plan for me defensively wise. I am a taller stronger guard, so if they have a shorter girl on me, I can post up. If the they have a post, I can easily drive past them to get to the lane. Another huge thing is moving of the ball, trying to get open.
Knowing that expectations are high for you to continue to play well, how do you handle the pressure to perform?
There was definitely a lot of pressure but I try to not think about it and try to work my hardest every time. Everyone knows you have off games sometimes and I always make sure I bounce back the next game.
Going into your senior season, what was the biggest emphasis of your game you worked on? Are you seeing that hard work pay off on the court?
One of the biggest things I worked on during the offseason was getting into better shape so I can be faster and play longer during games.
Congrats on the commitment to play for University of Mary, what drew you to decide to play for the Marauders? Was it an easy decision? Were there some others schools that you almost chose over U of Mary?
I chose UMary because the coaches are amazing and the location and scenery of the school is beautiful. A former teammate, Mady Shafer, went there as well and all I heard was good things about them. There weren’t many other schools that compared to UMary. I wanted to stay closer to home and all the other schools were too far for me.
What do you think will be the biggest thing you take from the Princeton program as your career moves to the next level?
One of the biggest things I’ll take with me will be hard working coaches and determined to do better every game.
Before you go on to play at the next level, what are some goals you have for Princeton as a team and yourself, personally?
Some goals that I have is proving points to other teams that we can actually play and win games after the rough start to the season. We still have so much to prove and when we hopefully meet Becker in sections, we will have a good game against them. My goals will be that I just want to leave a positive point when I leave. I want to be known for working hard, caring and being nice to others. I just want the program to start where we ended next season.
Being in the middle of the season, have you been able to watch much basketball lately? Do you prefer watching college or pro ball more? What team have you watched the most recently?
I watch basketball a lot when I get home. I try to find channels all the games are on. I watch pro more but I like both. My favorite team to watch is the Golden State Warriors.
Who’s your favorite basketball player to watch? Do you ever try to incorporate some of their game into yours?
My favorite player to watch is Stephen Curry. The way he creates his own shot, plays defense, moves on offense and how great of a teammate he is. When I really started to pay attention to what he does, I started to move without the ball more. I always went to the gym and tried learning what he did.
In the past five games, the team has been able to go 3-2 after a bit of a rough start, what has been the biggest key in that stretch? What do you guys have to do to keep the second half turn around going?
The biggest key was energy and confidence. We lacked both and winning a couple games helped us a lot. Especially with my dad (Jesse James) being the coach for awhile while Pedro (Valdivieso) was gone, we all gained confidence. We also started working harder during practice and games. The things we got to keep doing is moving on and not being so hard on ourselves. Our bench energy has been amazing and we have to keep that up also.
Up next for you guys is a game against a good Cambridge-Isanti program that was able to roll to victory against the team, will there be some extra motivation to get them back for that early match up?
Cambridge is a very good team and always has been. There will definitely be motivation for us. We did not play well the first game and we know we can do a lot better. We are a total different team than the last time we played them. It will be a tough game but hopefully we can pull it off or have a good fought game at the end.
