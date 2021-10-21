Things were looking good for the Princeton football team in the game against Annandale.
Jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead against the proud tradition in the Cardinals, the Tigers looked to be in a good position to walk away with the win early.
Annandale had other ideas however, outscoring Princeton 35-3 the rest of the way for the 35-17 win over the Tigers on Oct. 15 at John Harvey Field.
In the beginning stages of the contest, Princeton was able to capitalize on some miscues by the Cardinals but the rest of the contest saw Annandale do the same said Tigers’ Head Coach Ryan Fay. “Early there, we capitalized on a couple of their mistakes. From there, they did the same thing back to us,” he said.
Though Princeton was able to jump out to the 14-0 lead, the game did not start how the Tigers drew it up.
After a strip sack by the Annandale defense on the Tigers’ first possession followed by another fumble on the second time Princeton had the ball.
The Tigers’ defense was able to stand tall and force two stops to keep the game scoreless while giving the Princeton offense great field position on their third possession.
Running back Zach Marshall was able to explode from the Princeton 44-yard line for 56 yards to put the Tigers’ up 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Princeton was able to use a short kick up the middle that bounced off an Annandale player and grabbed by the Tigers’ to quickly regain control of the ball.
It looked like the Cardinals were going to be able to prevent the Princeton offense from capitalizing on the extra possession forcing a fourth and 15 for the Tigers on the Annandale 31.
But a perfect pass from Princeton quarterback Cooper Drews to Alex Miller was able to squeeze through a tight window for the score and the 31-yard strike to build the Tigers’ lead to 14-0 after the Marshall PAT.
Trailing 14-0, the Cardinals were not discouraged.
On the next Annandale possession on the first play after the kick off, Cardinals’ quarterback Carson Gagnon completed a 65-yard bomb over the top of the defense to quickly cut the game to a single possession at 14-7 with 28 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Looking to answer the Annandale score, Princeton would drive deep into Cardinal territory before seeing a drive stall and having to settle for a Marshall field goal to make it 17-7 early in the second quarter.
Seeing the passing game find success on their last drive, the Cardinals would stick to the air and were once again able to find the end zone from 37-yard out to inch even closer to Princeton at 17-14.
Feeling the momentum of the game shifting, Annandale was able to pick off Drews to give the Cardinals the ball back, threatening to take the lead.
Another long pass by Annandale was able to be completed by Gagnon to move the Cardinals deep into Princeton territory.
Just a few plays later, Annandale was able to punch in the go-ahead score to complete the comeback from 14-0 to now lead 21-17 with 5:55 left in the half.
“We had them in some tough situations in third and long and they were able to make some athletic plays with some of their receivers,” said Fay, adding that the passing defense needs to make plays in those situations.
Given the chance to answer, Princeton was not able to do so, securing a few first downs but failing to sustain the drive.
Back with the ball, Annandale was once again able to march down the field and build its lead to 28-17 as that would be the mark at halftime. The score was the Cardinals fourth in four possessions.
“Being down 14-0 and battling back right away, a lot of respect to that, not a lot of teams can do that,” said Fay on the run.
Returning after the break, Annandale and Princeton battled for a majority of the quarter with neither finding the end zone.
It wasn’t until with 1:41 left in the third that the Cardinals were able to add another score and make the game 35-17.
From there, Annandale would coast to the victory as both teams were scoreless in the fourth.
Adding the victory, the Cardinals moved to 5-2, dropping Princeton to 3-4 on the year.
Drews led through the air, completing 16 of 22 passes for 212 yards and a score while Marshall led on the ground with 104 yards on 16 carries and a rushing touchdown.
Up Next
Looking to get back into the win column, the Tigers will travel to St. Cloud to take on Cathedral on Oct. 20 at St. Cloud State’s Husky Stadium.
Getting right back in action, Princeton will look to shore up its passing defense against the air-heavy offense of the Crusaders. “They like to pass the ball and we have been working on our coverages. It will be nice to be tested right there away again,” said Fay on the chance to demonstrate the improvement in coverage from the contest against Annandale.
As Cathedral will enter into the contest at 2-5, Princeton isn’t overlooking the Crusaders. “We have no business over looking anybody. We are treating it like every other game,” said Fay.
The two squads were in action Wednesday night due to MEA Break.
