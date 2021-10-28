Things were looking great for the Princeton boys soccer team.
Late into the Section 6AA Final on Oct. 21 at the neutral site of the St. Michael-Albertville stadium with a trip to the State Tournament on the line, the Tigers maintained a 3-1 lead over undefeated Willmar, having just five minutes remaining in the contest.
But, the Cardinals were able to rally, scoring two goals in the next two minutes to tie it followed by the game-winning PK three minutes into overtime to send Princeton home again in the section championship.
“At the end of the game we just couldn’t clear the ball when we needed to and they ended up tying it up and winning it in over time. We just couldn’t quite hang on to it this year,” said Princeton Head Coach Jason Senne on the comeback effort made by Willmar.
Getting past Mississippi 8 foe, Monticello just two days prior via a 1-0 score, Princeton was prepared to try to upset the No. one-seeded Cardinals team, who entered the contest with an 16-0-2 record, outscoring their section opponents 21-1 heading into the match up against the Tigers.
As the game between the top two seeds of Section 6AA began, Princeton proved early it wouldn’t let Willmar coast to an easy victory like it had its past two games.
Playing evenly early, both teams traded runs but neither could find the back of the net as the game would go scoreless in the early stages.
Diving deeper into the first half of play, Willmar was slowly able to get its footing and find more and more scoring opportunities but Princeton’s defense was able to weather the storm.
“Defensively, we played extremely well in that first half,” said Senne, as every time the Cardinals had a chance to score, the Tigers stood tall.
With the clock striking zero in the first half, the two strong teams entered halftime scoreless.
Hanging on early against the high-powered Willmar attack, the Tigers were able to get their own offense going first with a goal four minutes into the half by the Mississippi 8 Player of the Year in Cooper Nowak to give Princeton the 1-0 lead.
Trailing for the first time in the section playoffs, the Cardinals would ramp up their attack, further pressuring the Tigers.
That intense pressure would soon result in a goal for Willmar, tying the game back up at one after a shot was able to sneak through Tigers’ goalie Ben Hallberg’s legs with 22 minutes left to play in the contest.
Once again tied, the two teams would again trade possession with neither resulting in goals as time ticked closer to a possible overtime frame.
It wasn’t until a Nowak shot was turned away by the Cardinals goalkeeper when Beck Wogen was able to clean up on the loose ball to bury the shot and give Princeton the 2-1 lead with 10 minutes left in the game.
Just minutes later Nowak capitalized on another opportunity for the Tigers to give Princeton a daunting 3-1 lead with five minutes left to go.
Willmar then began its hard charge to tie the game.
20 seconds after the Nowak goal, a call in the box went against the Tigers resulting in a PK for the Cardinals.
Pushing the shot past Hallberg quickly made it a 3-2 game.
The Cardinals would not stop there as just over a minute later, a shot initially saved by Hallberg was able to squirt away for the senior keeper to a waiting Willmar player in Jemil Osman and he was able to find the back of the net.
And just like that, it was a tie game at 3-3 with 3:08 left.
From there, the contest would stay knotted until the clock struck zero with an overtime frame up next for the two teams.
After Princeton nearly capitalized on a run, the Cardinals answered with a run of their own resulting in another penalty kick for Willmar.
The Cardinals did not squander the chance, with Anthony Reyes Jimenez netting the game winning goal in OT, ending Princeton’s season in the Section Final for the second straight year.
“Penalty Kicks are tough. Ben’s had a great season and there’s nothing he could have done different there,” said Senne on the two PKs that Willmar was able to net.
As the Cardinals were able to advance, the Tigers were sent home ending their season with a 12-4-2 record.
Though falling again in the section championship, the season had many positives to look back on for Princeton including a Mississippi 8 Conference title among others.
“We have to look back on reflect on it and really enjoy the success we had,” said Senne.
Now looking to next season for the Tigers, the squad will have to replace a large group of seniors that helped turn the Princeton program around.
Doing so will be tough for the Tigers as the group of seniors was an exceptional one said Senne. “That’s a very special group of players. I can’t say enough about this group.”
Looking to next year for the Princeton team that has come so close to punching its ticket to the state tournament the last two seasons, there might be some growing pains for the Tigers as the team will lose a lot of production to graduation.
That doesn’t discourage Senne though. “We have promising young players; it might be a bit of a rebuilding season but I like our chances. We are going to keep building this program and see what we can do each and every year.”
