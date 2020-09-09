For many months the Princeton swimming and dive team didn’t know if it would get a chance to compete this year. On Aug. 27, the Tigers got their answer as they hosted Cambridge-Isanti. However, the home team fell short of victory, falling 99-73 to the Bluejackets.
Montana Lawrence, first-year head coach for Princeton, was pleased with what she saw in the team’s first meet during a COVID-19-affected season. “They did exceptionally well based on all of the rocky changes that we had to go through this season. We had some girls get best times last night, we had some girls put up some really good swims in events they have never competing in before,” she said.
The new season brought upon many new restrictions to the swim and dive meet. Captain Sydney Negri said the team was a bit anxious with all of the new rules but were able to overcome the nerves. “We were a little nervous about all the restrictions we had because we had to do lot of things differently but I was really proud of everybody because they took it in stride. We had a lot of energy and a lot of good swims,” said Negri.
Callie Metsala won the 200-yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:23.57 and the 100-yardd butterfly with a 1:02.92; Alanna Mrocek won the 50-yard freestyle with a 27.58 and the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:03.51; Shelby Ulm won the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:15.01 and the Princeton 200-yard freestyle relay which included Mrocek, Kayla Haux, Christina Mujica, and Metsala, placed first.
The meet against the Bluejackets was a learning experience for Lawrence as a rookie coach. “It was a great experience for me as a new coach to get to see where they are at, what they are very good at and what I want to see them try in the future,” she said.
One of the new restrictions for the swimming and dive season includes no fans at the meet. Despite this, the girls were able to find a way to give each other an extra jolt of motivation explained Mrocek. “The cheering was unbelievable, the people were so loud, it was great. Even without the crowd people were still super energetic,” said Mrocek.
With the first meet of the season down the team will next take on Monticello on Sept. 3 on the road.
Lawrence is excited to see what the team will do in the upcoming meets. “Overall, this is a young team but they are oozing with talent, with potential and I am excited to see what they do in the future,” Lawrence said.
