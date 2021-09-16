The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Connor Cummiskey, community editor, at connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com.
Sounds for Hounds
5-9 p.m., Sept. 30 at the Alpha & Omega Pizza Farm (6714 Alpha Road, Princeton). Ruff Start Rescue is hosting a chance for residents to meet puppies looking for a forever home. Live music, appetizers and drinks will be available. Wood fire-grilled pizza also is available when pre-ordered. Tickets are available at ruffstartrescue.org on the events page under the get involved tab, or here: ruffstartrescue.org/event/sounds-for-hounds/. Tickets are $30 through Sept. 22 and $40 after that.
Heaven on Wheels Car Show, Fall Festival and Craft Show
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Faith Lutheran Church of Becker (11755 Sherburne Ave., Becker). All makes, models and years are welcome with no entry fee. Judging starts at 1 p.m. with awards given at 1:30 p.m. Food trucks, a craft sale, bingo and children’s games will be present. Cancellation due to weather will be posted by 7 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page.
