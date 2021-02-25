Having just met seven days prior, the Princeton girls basketball team looked to get revenge against Big Lake on Feb. 11 as the Tigers would host the Hornets.
Princeton gave Big Lake everything they had but fell just short, suffering another single digit loss, this time by a 48-43 score.
“We are doing good things and improving in every game, but it is time to start finishing games and winning games,” said Tiger Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso.
Princeton showed that improvement against the Hornets as its defensive’s intensity and energy allowed only 17 points. However, the Tigers were only able to score 17 as the two teams were tied at the break.
Madison James and Tess Jungroth were the only Princeton players to reach double figures as James had 17, while Jungroth chipped in 10 points.
Back after the break, both teams battled back and forth as the game was tight for its duration.
As the clock ticked down, Big Lake was able to pull ahead and held off a Princeton comeback attempt to defeat the Tigers for the second time in a seven-day span.
The loss was Princeton’s fourth by single digits on the season as the game against Big Lake joins Monticello, St. Francis, Chisago Lakes as close losses. The four losses came by a combined 22 points.
The Tigers’ loss was their third in a row as the team now sits at 1-8 on the year while the Hornets moved to 7-2 with the win.
In order to start flipping some of these tight games in the Tigers’ favor, the team needs to execute down the stretch according to Valdivieso. “We have to take care of the ball better and make better decisions. We need to slow it down a bit sometimes and play together,” he said, adding that unforced errors are a point of emphasis to improve for the Tigers.
Though falling short in these tight games, there are some positives to take away. “We have been competitive in most of the games and in some of these games and we have had really strong starts. We are just missing the way to finish these games,” said Valdivieso.
Princeton looked to get back on track as the Tigers hosted Foley on Feb. 16 on their home court, looking to get back into the win column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.