I realize that my opinion regarding Joe Biden's decision to forgive college loans
will be unpopular with many, especially with those who will benefit.
But, it's patently unfair to those who spent years, or in many cases decades,
struggling to keep a family going while paying off they the loans they signed up for.
First of all, after all the hoopla yesterday (Wednesday), how is the program going to be paid for? The Committee for a Responsible Federal budget estimates the cost at $230 billion. That's not a little sum.
It's just not fair to those who have paid off their loans or are still doing so after many years.
How about this example? I know someone who is 77 and is still paying off her
loan. "Luckily, I am on a income-contingent plan so I have never been in default," she told me. How about that - diligently paying off her loan in her 70s?
Another person more than 70 years old had this to say: "It's hard to see how they can justify this (the loan forgiveness)." "On the other hand," that person said, "the cost of a college education is exorbitant."
A person who is 67 told me about paying off $30,000 in loans she had in 1980
($107,000 in 2020 dollars). One person had this to say. "There is the obvious truth that there are many who have paid and/or are now paying off their loans even though their jobs don't leave a lot in the bank to pay the loan."
There is the ridiculous $125,00 income limit, or $250,000 for dependent students whose parents' household income must be below $250,000.
I talked with someone yesterday who just graduated from college last year and that person has $50,000 in loans and is very happy about the $10,000 debt forgiveness.
Then there is Sen Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, who has
urged Biden to forgive up to $50,000 a person. I wonder where that much money would come from.
Biden's plan doesn't apply to anyone who took out a loan after July 1. But he has a proposal to reduce monthly payments on federal student debt by paying no more than 5% of their earnings, down from 10%, and would forgive a remaining balance after 10 years, the report is that the Biden plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely. About 60% of borrowers received Pell Grants, grants given to borrowers with significant need, and they will get $20,000 in relief.
One person I talked to paid off loans years ago for two years at the University of Minnesota and a semester at the University of Kentucky. That person wondered how it would be fair to forgive loans for those who owe today.
Another wondered how much counseling on paying back borrowed money is
offered. That's a theme I heard consistently.
Plainly and simply, I just don't think it's fair to those who struggled for years to pay back loans and now they will see borrowers told they don't have to pay.
I do think something should be done about the costs of getting an education today.
Many others think the same. But, if there is anybody listening to those calls, they aren't doing anything about it.
TWINS' TIMES
Wednesday, Aug. 24 - After a four-game winning streak the Twins have posted their first four-game losing streak of the season, losing three in a row at home to a 53-65 Texas team, the losses fueled by a 2-for-26 performance at the plate with runners in scoring position as the team scored only six runs in the four-game series with the Rangers, and then losing to Houston on Tuesday. Twins' relievers have given up 67 homers this season, more than any other team in the American League. Byron Buxton (.145 RISP, .050 RISP with two outs) is the the 10-day injured list and the team has fallen three games behind first-place Cleveland.
Things don't look good. (A day later the team is four games back.)
Now, to Jim Kaat, as promised last week. The man won 16 consecutive Gold
Gloves as the best fielding pitcher. And he won 283 games over a 25-year career with a 3.45 ERA. He often pitched complete games in around two hours and had some under two hours. He had 180 complete games in his career, nine times having 10 or more. He pitched 269 innings in his 25-win season, pitched 304 innings in 1966 and 303 innings in 1975 with the White Sox at age 36 with a 3.11 ERA. He won 90 games for the Twins from 1964 to 1968 and later won 20 and 21 with the White Sox. And he pitched 4,530 innings in the majors.
But he was a great all-around athlete and here are some stats to back that
statement up. He had one year of 3 homers, three of 2, and had 16 career
homers. He had 8 doubles in 1969 and four times had 10 or more RBIs. He hit
.289 one year and .247 and .238 in others. In 1966 I was sitting at Met Stadium and saw him hit a home run into the distant bullpen in right center off Mickey Lolich, a great pitcher with the Tigers. Lolich was a lefty and Kaat batted left-handed. In that same season I saw him go from first to third on a wild pitch. He had two stolen bases in a couple seasons. You get the idea. He was a complete ballplayer and possibly could have made it as a first baseman. He was a joy to watch. And he became the best color man on TV and radio of any ex-ballplayers, in my opinion.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 24, 1967 - Ron Whitcomb (.372, 16-for-43) led the town baseball team in hitting. Whitcomb had half of the team's two homers . . . Coming off a 6-1-1-season football coach Ron Stolski had 65 in grades 9-12 report for practice.
Aug. 23, 1972 - Susan and Mary Lindquist won the junior girls competition in
the Rum River Paddle Rama canoe race . . . PHS football coach Jerry Peterson
was greeted by 53 candidates, 12 of them letterwinners. Returning two-way
players were Chuck Young, Pete Teigen, Tom Rogde, Don Snow and Dave
Cook.
Aug. 25, 1977 - Fran's Beauties lost a 10-4 lead and Princeton Implement won the women's city playoff title in slow pitch softball. Getting three hits apiece for the winners were Sandy Bakken, Jan Guimont and Barb Northway. Barb Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs for the losers.
Aug. 26, 1982 - The Princeton Implement women's Class C softball team plead third in the district tournament at Princeton. The top two teams advanced to state.
Aug. 20, 1987 - The Frank Pharmacy Class C women's softball team earned a a trip to the state tournament by placing sixth in the district tournament.
Aug. 20, 1992 - Helen Sanborn recorded the third hole in one of her life and won $1,000 along with it at a St.Cloud tournament . . . The Princeton Panthers, 9-16 at one point, got hot and finished second in the region tournament to get to state as Jason Miller and Troy Scheffel got the wins. Brian Dorr (.469), Chad Campbell (.414), Scheffel (.387) and Luther Dorr (.368) were leading the post-season averages in seven games.
Aug. 21, 1997 - The Legion baseball team (21-16) hit .346 for the season, led by Jesse Zimmer at .508 He also led in RBIs with 59.
Aug. 29, 2002 - The Princeton Panthers led Granite Falls 4-2 in the eighth inning of a state tournament game but lost 7-6 as a lot of things happened the last two innings and the Panthers left the bases loaded in the ninth. Chad Carling, Jesse Zimmer, Brian Dorr and Chad Campbell each had two hits as the Panthers outhit Granite Falls 15-10. The team finished 25-7 and was 11-7 the last five years at state.
Aug. 30, 2007 - The Princeton Panthers stayed alive in the state tournament by beating Luverne 10-0 behind Brandon Knoll and then beating Cannon Falls 3-1 behind Josh Ludwig (11-2).
Aug. 30, 2012 - The girls tennis team beat St. Francis, Mora and North Branch as Bri Dorr and Becca Trunk won all their singles matches.
Aug. 24, 2017 -.The girls tennis team finished third in an eight-team tournament at Delano as Kelsey Dorr won the No.1 singles competition, Anna Dahlen was second at No. 2 singles and Reilee Schepper finished fifth at No. 3 singles.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton
Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past
54 years.)
