The Princeton gymnastics team continues to show improvement, but wasn’t able to top Becker as it fell 131.1 to 125.2 on Jan. 30, on Senior Night in Princeton.
Sydney Christenson starred in the meet, scoring a 9.375 for a Princeton school record on her floor routine.
Coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag was happy with how the team performed against some more tough competition for the Tigers. “We did really well. Sydney had a great meet, we had a good time on floor with the floor judges too, bars were exciting too,” said Van Der Zwaag.
MaKayla Olson was also able to score a career-high on floor as she scored an 8.375.
Christenson has attributed the improvement to the team’s growing camaraderie, as the junior has stepped up as a leader for the team. “This team towards the end of the season has really being coming together as a family and I think that ups the support for each other. We are doing better, we are improving and we really needed to cheer each other on,” stated Christenson.
The season has been one of improvement for the Tigers as they continue to make that upward climb and strive for consistent showings as this latest meet was no different.
“Everyone was consistent and everyone keeps moving up tenths at a time and that really what we want to keep seeing. It’s been a lot of keeping our consistency, we’ve dealt with some injuries and some younger girls had to step up and that has been the thing that has been most exciting, seeing the girls move up from JV to varsity and still see them score well, we want nice solid consistent scores,” said Van Der Zwaag.
With the constant improvement and the underclassmen stepping up, Christenson continues to push her fellow teammates as well giving encouragement. “The younger girls on the team are really stepping up, us older high schoolers are trying to egg on these younger girls too because they definitely have the potential to be really good in the future,” stated Christenson.
The Tigers honored seniors Briana Dokken and Mindy Kramer as part of the senior night festivities.
Princeton headed to North Branch on Feb. 4, as it looks to keep coming together as a unit.
