Every so often the sports world is presented with the opportunity to bridge the gap to everyday life to help provide aid or relief.
That chance has come for both the Princeton and St. Francis communities as this Friday, Feb. 11, will feature a fundraising event to help out a member of the Tigers’ pack.
In a basketball doubleheader, featuring Princeton take on St. Francis in a boys and girls’ double dip, the games will be a part of the second leg of the Communities of Carter, in an attempt to help finance some of the medical costs for Carter Julson, a student in the Princeton School District.
Carter Julson a football, hockey and baseball player for Princeton youth athletics while also participating in plays for the school, was diagnosed in November of 2019 with Cardiomyopathy ARVC and now needs a heart transplant.
Finding out that the news about the Julson family with Carter’s mother, Sarah, who has taught in the Princeton School District for years and father, Brian, a Princeton grad, former Princeton coach and now Activities Director of St. Francis, the thought to bring the communities together for the good purpose was born.
Knowing the connection that the Julsons have to both the Saints and Tigers’ communities, the Princeton basketball booster club reached out to St. Francis to put together the Communities for Carter Event.
Having already scheduled doubleheaders for the season due to scheduling constraints, the two booster clubs were able to come to the idea for the two-part event to help support the Julsons.
With the first event back on Jan. 11, the St. Francis AD was one of the last ones to find out the work that was put in behind the scenes to help support his son. “I was actually the last one to find out we were doing anything here on January 11, it was a surprise to me,” said Brian Julson, as the double header ended up being just a single game due to the Saints’ boys program being sidelined due to health and safety protocols.
Now gearing up to host the event this Friday with the chance to help support Carter Julson, both communities are looking forward to help the Julsons during the trying times. “Both communities are coming together to help Carter out but also alleviate some of the financial burden that they are looking at here down the road,” said Princeton Basketball Head Coach, Brett Cloutier.
Seeing the effort both schools are putting together to help his family is big to the Julsons said Brian. “For both communities to rally together to do this for Carter and our family is pretty special,” he said.
Carter plans to be in attendance for the battle of the Tigers and Saints on the hardwood.
Carter’s journey continues
Now on the heart transplant wait list, waiting for the surgery that is bound to come, Carter has been able to get back to some normalcy, returning to school after missing three months.
As for Carter’s sport career, football and hockey have yet to return to the table for the youngster.
However, once able to get the surgery completed, Carter hopes to get back to competing to the sports he likes said Brian Julson. “Once we get through this heart transplant we are hoping to get him back to some of those activities he enjoys,” said Julson.
Helping the cause
With the double header scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., the boys will be taking the court first, followed by the girls playing in the second game in Princeton’s “P” Gym.
Along with the contests featuring some high level basketball, the games will also have t-shirts for sale and drawings and prizes for the winners to help raise money.
If wishing to donate to help the Julsons prepare for the surgery, there is GoFundMe set up for Carter with the link being https://www.gofundme.com/f/carters-heart-transplant-journey.
