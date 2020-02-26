Carrie Hartman grew up in rural western North Dakota with three brothers and sisters – with no internet, no neighbors and a television that had two channels.
And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Otherwise, she likely wouldn’t have been in Milaca on Friday, Feb. 20, teaching eager third and fourth graders basic drawing tips and having a little fun while doing it.
“The kids’ mouths dropped when they heard I had two TV channels growing up and no internet,” Hartman said after her illustration demonstration at Milaca High School gym.
“But I’m so glad I didn’t have any of that stuff, and the kids look at me like I’m crazy when I tell them that. I know it’s a different time, but I really am glad. My one preachy moment to them is be careful with that stuff that takes their time like their phones or games. If any of my brothers or sisters would’ve had (technology), we may not be where we are.”
Hartman is a graduate of Minneapolis College of Art & Design, where she has taught illustration for the past 18 years.
Her illustration work includes editorial cartoons, children’s books, advertising, posters, greeting cards, comic books and animation products. Her work has garnered many awards, including a best illustrated children’s book and Mom’s Choice Book Awards.
Hartman, who lives in Woodbury with her husband and four children, spoke to several elementary school students in Milaca as part of “I Love to Read” month activities. She tries squeezing in as many chats with children as possible to help free her mind from teaching and publishing deadlines.
The lessons include basics of drawing and she allows for time for students to draw before they leave so they get time to express their creativity, something she sees as vital for children.
“It’s so nice to get out and meet people who look at and enjoy the books,” Hartman said. “It recharges my battery. They’re excited when they read it, and sometimes you’re just so worried about hitting deadlines you don’t get to meet your audience.”
“I hope the kids value being creative and they somehow, even in this world we’re living in when they’re bombarded and distracted with so many things, that they find that thing they love and they get to do it. I see that in my college students sometimes where they’re too distracted and they aren’t letting themselves sink into their work. I just hope they dream big.”
Hartman said she started drawing at age 4 whenever she could. Part of her time was spent practicing her signature for when the time came for signing her books.
The technology-less siblings often sat down together and wrote stories, which she believes played a huge role in shaping their creative personalities and success. One brother works for NASA, another is a major music producer, and one of her sisters is a songwriter. Her parents also strongly supported their kids’ creative endeavors.
Getting the students involved was a big part of her presentation. Hartman took advantage of the many willing volunteers who came down from their seats to serve as models as she demonstrated how to start a project.
She is currently working on writing and illustrating a book, meaning her speaking engagements will temporarily take a back seat. Once she returns, that message will stay the same.
“I hope they have time, space and quiet to start finding what lights their fire.”
