Gallmeier / Carlson

Announcement of the wedding of Lisa Gallmeier and Frans Carlson on Oct. 12, 2019 in the Party Barn at the Haunted Forest in Green Bush Township. After dating since 2018, Lisa and Frans decided to marry on Oct. 12, 2019. The ceremony was preformed by Cindy Rich, a longtime friend of Lisa's at the Party Barn in the Haunted Forest. Lyle Sprandel escorted Lisa to the altar. The Best Man was Jerry Lang, Maid of Honor was Kim Lawson, Flower Girls were Chloe and Emily Jaspen. The newlyweds are living happily at the Haunted Forest.
