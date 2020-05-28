Taylor, we are so incredibly proud of all you have accomplished in life so far. Watching you take such pride in your academics all these years, as well as your strive for perfection in archery and shooting sports. All of your achievements including the honor roll, president's list, and lettering in trap. Congratulations on graduating high school with your head held high and a smile on your face. Your positive attitude and determination show daily in your morals and ethics. We are very proud of the young man you are becoming and can't wait to see what you accomplish in the future. We are confident you will succeed. With Love, Mom and Dad

