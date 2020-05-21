Randall, we are so very proud of the man you have become. You have survived so much. Overcoming cancer and all of the medical issues. We weren't sure if we would ever see this day! Even though this year hasn't been what we all expected, you have still gone through each day making it the best day you could. We're so excited to see what your future holds for you. Keep being positive and doing what you love. Thank you for being an amazing son. Love, Mom and Dad

