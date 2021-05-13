Celebrating Margie Wesloh's 80th Birthday Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 2 PM - 5 PM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 12352 55th St Co Rd 13 Princeton, MN 55371 Please come join us in celebrating Margie's 80th Birthday. We will be providing a Sundae / Dessert buffet. Open to friends and family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.