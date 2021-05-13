Margie Wesloh

Celebrating Margie Wesloh's 80th Birthday Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 2 PM - 5 PM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 12352 55th St Co Rd 13 Princeton, MN 55371 Please come join us in celebrating Margie's 80th Birthday. We will be providing a Sundae / Dessert buffet. Open to friends and family.

