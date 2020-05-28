Kody Alickson

I can't believe how fast this day has come. We are beyond proud of you, of the man you have already become. We know the adventures are just beginning for you and we are so excited to watch those opportunities unfold! No matter where those adventures and dreams take you, always know you have our unconditional love and support and you always have a safe place to land no matter what this life throws your way. Love you, Mom and Dad

