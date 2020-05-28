Kaleb, your little smile always let us know you were up to something. It still does to this day. You are always thinking, plotting or teasing to keep us on our toes. It is a bittersweet time as we are so proud of you and your upcoming graduation but we are sad that you didn't get to do all the things you had hoped to in your senior year, especially going to the state tournament with your basketball team. We know whatever you decide to do in life, you will succeed! Congratulations Kaleb, your family loves you more than you could ever know!

