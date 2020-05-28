Grace Erickson

Congratulations Grace!! This year did not end as we had hoped or expected, but you persevered through the disappointment and have come through with a smile on your face! We could not be more proud! You will achieve GREAT things! “...Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with your wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 We love you! Mom, Dad and Lydia

