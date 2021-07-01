Claire Larsen Skorseth

Claire is a 2014 Milaca graduate. She attended Bethel University and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She graduated in May of 2021 as the Valedictorian of her class from the Illinois College of Optometry. She is currently featured on the website "Women in Optometry--A Round of Applause for the 2021 Top Optometry Graduates." She will now complete a one-year residency in Primary Care and Ocular Disease at the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago. Claire is the daughter of Todd and Tracy Larsen of Milaca.

