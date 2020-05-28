To our sweet girl, as you graduate. Today and always, please know that we see you. We see the path you've made that is all your own. We see the many unique talents and gifts you have to share. We see your brilliance, your enthusiasm, and how deeply you care and hurt sometimes. We see your hard-earned wisdom, your soft pure innocence, your courage and compassion, your unconditional goodness. We see what a difference you make in this world and we hope you know how very much we love you and how proud we will always be to have a daughter and granddaughter as wonderful as you. So much love! Mom and Dad + Granny and Papa

