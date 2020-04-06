Bruce and McKinzie Vander Weyst of Milaca announce the birth of their daughter, Elliana Joy, Friday, April 3, 2020 at M Health Fairview Hospital in Princeton, Minnesota. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Joan and Gary Vander Weyst of Princeton and Teena Kilbury of Milaca. Great-grandparents are Virginia Pfannenstein of St. Joseph and Russell and Joyce Striker of Milaca.

