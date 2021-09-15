Reid Andrew Kollar was born August 5th, 2021 to Trumond and Jamie Kollar of Princeton. He was welcomed home by his very excited big sisters, Josie and Evie. Grandparents are Steve and Pam Theisen of Foreston and Jeff and Roxane Kollar of Milaca. Great-Grandparents are Tom and Donna Theisen of Pine City and Genevieve Kollar of Princeton.
