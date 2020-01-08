Hoeft

Brian Hoeft and Brenna Pearson of Milaca announce the birth of their daughter, Brynn Lucille, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. Brynn is welcomed home by big brothers Brody, 6, and Clark, 2. Grandparents are Bruce and Barbara Hoeft of Milaca. Great Grandma Bonnie Hoeft of Princeton.

