Farrah Shea

Kevin Shea and Leah Hofius of Zimmerman announce the birth of their daughter, Farrah Paisley Shea, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Tim and Deb Johnson of Foreston, the late Kevin Shea of Princeton, Joe and Kim Thelen of Princeton, the late Curt Hofius of Princeton and Lynn Wiedewitsch of Dalbo.

