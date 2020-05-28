Beth M. Milam

Beth, We are so proud of all your success and perseverance during your time at Princeton High School. You are a leader, a great friend, and the perfect sister/daughter for our family. Remember, we are only a phone call away. 2020!! Love you always and forever, Tommy, Mom and Dad Beth, Congratulations on all your accomplishments as a Princeton Tiger. Now, a new adventure lies ahead and may your dreams come true. All our love, Grandpa and Grandma Froiland

Load comments