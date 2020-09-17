Robert and Nancy Hoskins will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on September 19th 2020. They were married in Hillman, MN. They enjoyed celebrating this milestone with their children and grandchildren this past weekend.
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Influx of homeless residents raise questions in Bloomington
- Zimmerman veteran returns home with unforgettable hero's parade
- Lakeville resident accepted to medical school
- Anoka County History: A history of retail in Blaine
- Attack target turned out to be off-duty police officer
- Semi full of ice cream coming to Rosemount
- Wayzata girls cross country team ranked sixth in the nation
- Bloomington man charged with murdering wife, injuring neighbors
- Debra Ann Davis
Images
Videos
Commented
- National pastime, national disgrace (3)
- Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- COVID threat is being overstated (2)
- Letter: Eloquent but flawed defense of Skogquist (1)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Letter: Time to promote antiracism (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Optics are terrible for faith in elections (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.