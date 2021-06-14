Gerald and Kristine (Hanson) Larson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20th. Married at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church (St. Paul) on Sunday, June 20, 1971, they are enjoying retirement in Kentucky and are celebrated by their three children (Ingrid Davis in Alabama; Carl Larson in Tennessee; and Paul Larson in Minnesota) and seven grandchildren.

