All are welcome to come and help celebrate the 50th wedding Anniversary of Duane and Barb Baker. August 28th, 2021. 1pm- 4pm. There will be a pig roast and cake. Princeton Civic Center 503 N 9th St, Princeton MN. No gifts please, just your presence is all we need.
