Clem and Emma Volker

The children of Clem and Emma Volker happily announce the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary. Clem and Emma were united in marriage on June 18, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. Emma grew up north of Isle on the Reibestein farm. Clem and Emma have lived on the Volker farm in Greenbush Township throughout their married life. The Volker farm dates back to 1918. Clem and Emma raised three sets of twins, Sandy (Volker) Bronson of Princeton and Sharon (Volker) Moenkhaus of Isle, Ron Volker of Milaca and Rosanne Volker-Bronson of Princeton, Arnold Volker of Walker and Judy Volker (deceased as baby). They have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Happy 65th Anniversary!

