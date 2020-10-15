Bob & Marilyn Wig

The children (Curt, Karen & Kathy) of Robert “Bob” & Marilyn Wig are honored to announce their 60th Wedding Anniversary on November 16th, 2020. Long-time teachers in Milaca, they are currently enjoying retirement in Bloomington, MN. They'd love to hear from all their Milaca friends and thousands of former students. Address correspondence to: Bob & Marilyn Wig Friendship Village 8100 Highwood Drive Bloomington,MN 55438 (or Bob Wig on Facebook)

