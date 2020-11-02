The Wolves figured they would have a tough opponent coming to town. Annandale, which ended Milaca’s season last year, was also fresh off of a state appearance.
The Wolves were not able to avenge their loss in sections last year as the Cardinals proved they are still the formidable foe, rolling to the 34-3 win on Oct. 23 on a chilly night at Claffy Field.
Head Coach Kevin Armbrust didn’t think Milaca took advantage of their opportunities against the Cardinals which led to the loss. “We didn’t come out with the fire we needed and we missed some opportunities. Against a good team like Annandale we needed to take advantage,” said Armbrust.
Annandale was able to strike first taking the 7-0 lead after a one-yard run leading to the touchdown advantage for the Cardinals after the first quarter.
Milaca would respond with a scoring drive of its own but saw the drive stall in the red zone and settled for a 29-yard field goal by Bodee Zens.
The Wolves’ defense would limit the Cardinals to another score as Milaca would enter the half trailing 13-3.
Annandale would come out hot to start the second half putting the game away with a pair of touchdowns making the game 28-3 entering the fourth. The Cardinals would add one more touchdown ending the game at its final score.
Milaca’s offense struggled against the Cardinals tallying only 79 yards of total offense for the game. Henry Truebenbach rushed for 50 yards on 19 attempts while Aiden Mikla added 38 yards on the ground.
The loss drops the Wolves to 1-2 on the year while Annandale marched to 3-0.
Up next for Milaca is the Pizza Bowl in what may be the last contest of the year for the Wolves. Due to rising COVID-19 case, Milaca will switch to distance learning while also shutting down activities.
Armbrust was saddened to hear the news but knows the team has a shot to end the year with a win over the rival to the south. “Really sad and really disappointed but we don’t have time to dwell on it if this is our last opportunity,” he said.
The Milaca coach is gracious for the opportunity to play if this is the last game of the year for the Wolves. “There are a lot of things to be thankful for.”
If Milaca hopes to win what could be its last game of the year, Armbrust knows the Wolves will have to take advantage their chances better than they were able to against Annandale. “We need to use those opportunities early in the game and take advantage of them,” said Armbrust, adding taking the lead and playing solid defense would also be key in the game.
Game time for the Pizza Bowl has been moved up to 5 p.m. in hopes to avoid colder weather.
The Wolves and Tigers kicked off at Claffy Field on Oct.30 with both teams eager to bring home the Pizza Bowl Trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.