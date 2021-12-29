A big early season test presented itself to the Milaca boys basketball team.
On the schedule for Dec. 14, was a trip to take on top-10 ranked of Class AA, Annandale, a team that also ended the Wolves’ season last year with a 95-45 drubbing in the Section 6AA Round of 16.
The most recent meeting proved to be a much different match up, with the two teams playing a much competitive game, as the Wolves showed marked progress from last season to this year on the court.
However, the Cardinals were still able to prevail, hanging on down the stretch against Milaca’s upset bid, by a 63-60 final tally.
Having a chance at shocking Annandale, the Wolves just couldn’t find enough offense said junior point guard Lewis Wolbert on the loss. “We just weren’t too hot on offense; it wasn’t our best offensive game,” as the team shot 40 percent from the field in the loss while turning over the ball 18 times.
Early on, however, it appeared as though the Wolves would be able to cook on that side of the court as a triple by Milaca guard Peyton Hunt brought the game to an early tie at 10-10 with 12:45 left in the first half.
But as the half wore on, the Cardinals were able to stifle Milaca while working the Wolves over on the boards.
Rebounding a high percentage of its misses in the half, Annandale was able to push its lead to 30-17 while the deficit for Milaca would hover at that double-digit mark for the remainder of the first half.
Trailing 43-32 at the start of the second half, Wolves’ Head Coach Kaleb Anderson made the call to switch to a zone defense to give Annandale a different look.
That change of strategy led gave Milaca a boost of energy said Anderson. “We tried to switch it up and the energy flipped just like that.”
Down 11 points, Milaca was able to go on a 12-3 run over eight minutes of game time, as a Wolbert put back after his own miss made it a 59-57 game with just over two minutes left in the contest.
Annandale was finally able to put a couple points on the board to push their lead back to four but the hard charging Wolves answered with a Kyle Martin three-pointer to make it a single point game with under a minute left in the game.
Winning the possession after forcing a jump ball, Milaca had to chance to complete the comeback and walk away victorious in the hostile environment but a tough moving screen call gave the ball back to Annandale with 7.5 seconds left in the game.
“It was a really tough late call, there is no doubt about that,” said Anderson on the call.
Having to foul, the Wolves sent the Cardinals to the line, where Annandale pushed the lead back to 63-60.
Inbounding the ball with time against Milaca, the Wolves were able to advance the ball on a long pass, that was tipped into the hands of Hunt. On the deep look by Hunt to tie the game, the junior’s shot was just a little strong, clanging off the back iron as Annandale just narrowly avoiding overtime with the Wolves, to take the win.
Hunt finished with 17 points while junior forward Trace Hasz added 14 points and three steals in the loss.
Milaca now sits at 3-1 on the year while Annandale improved to 1-1.
Though taking the defeat, Milaca saw it could compete with some of that top talent in the section. “We saw how we could compete against a highly ranked team,” said Hunt.
Now entering a long break before returning to competition on Dec. 28, heading to the St. Cloud for the 2021
The Wolves look to use that time off to stay hungry, while grinding hard to improve said Wolbert. “We have to keep working hard if we want to get to where we wanted to be,” he said.
Milaca will open up the 2021 Crusader Christmas Boys’ Basketball Classic with a match up against Litchfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.