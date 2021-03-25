Third-seeded Annandale was billed as one of the top teams in Section 6AA with the 14-seeded Wolves boys basketball team scheduled to take on the Cardinals in the opening round of their postseason.
Annandale proved to be the real deal and more as the team rolled to a 95-45 victory over Milaca on March 18 to end the Wolves’ season.
Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson praised the Cardinals for how they play against the team. “They played up to their best in every category. They didn’t turn the ball over and they hit all of their open threes. They game planned well for us and they came ready to play,” said Anderson.
Annandale was able to jump all over the Wolves, exploding out to a 17-6 advantage as Milaca had no answer for the Cardinals.
Jumping out to the lead, Annandale never looked back, hitting 10 first half threes as part of outscoring Milaca 59-22.
The second half saw more of the same, with the Cardinals pushing to the 50-point win.
Sophomore Peyton Hunt led the Wolves with 11 points in the loss while fellow sophomore Lewis Wolbert added nine.
With the loss, Annandale advanced further into Section 6AA play while Milaca finished its season 5-14.
Though not having the ideal season, Anderson commended the team for not giving up regardless of their record throughout the year. “I have never been a part of a team in my nine years of coaching that suffered that many losses, whether close or significant and didn’t quit. I was thoroughly impressed by that,” he said.
The loss for Milaca ends the careers of seven seniors as the Wolves will look to be led by a large group of up and coming sophomores next season according to Anderson.
Now entering to the offseason under Anderson, the coach looks forward to developing the culture of the Wolves. “I’m looking forward to the program building. That’s something I am really passionate about that I really couldn’t do this past offseason,” said Anderson.
