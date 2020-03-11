Steve Hammero isn’t sure where his career would’ve taken him had he stayed in the restaurant business. Now that he’s been in alternative education for more than 30 years, Hammero couldn’t imagine doing anything different.
Milaca’s Alternative Learning Center director is grateful for the opportunity to help students who have faced adversity graduate, and Hammero’s longtime dedication to the field has earned him a prestigious award.
Hammero recently was given the Exemplary Award from the Minnesota Association of Alternative Learning Programs at the group’s annual convention in Duluth.
The award has been given to prominent players in the alternative learning field over the years, including posthumously to former Sen. Paul Wellstone and former Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich.
It’s been a big year for Hammero and his staff as earlier last month, Milaca ALC was named Minnesota Alternative Learning Program of the year.
“I was completely caught off guard. A lot of my mentors over the years have received it, so it was a big honor,” said Hammero, who has been at the Milaca ALC for five years. “Everybody knew about (the award) but me. My wife knew ahead of time. She kept the secret, and she never keeps secrets.
“I got up on stage, and of course, I cracked. But I couldn’t stop smiling. I’ve never sought public recognition, but it’s really nice.”
Unintended Career
After graduating from Park High School in Cottage Grove, Hammero attended the University of Minnesota-Crookston, where he earned an associate degree in hotel/restaurant management.
While managing a Wendy’s location in Moorhead, Hammero decided he needed a four-year degree to advance his career, which led him to the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
But there was one problem. The hotel/restaurant program was full.
Hammero went to Stout anyway, enrolling in marketing education with every intention to transfer to the restaurant program as soon as possible.
His advisor understood Hammero’s wishes but required he at least take an introductory class in marketing education.
“Sitting in that class, I decided I’d rather do that than continue in restaurant business,” Hammero said. “What I liked most about the restaurant business was teaching kids new skills. The money side of it wasn’t really the part that enticed me into education as much as working with kids and getting them to be successful in their jobs.”
Hammero eventually received his master’s degree in vocational education from Stout, and his career quickly progressed through central Minnesota.
He was one of the original teachers at Oakland Area Learning Center, a vocational co-op between the Cambridge, Princeton and St. Francis districts.
That’s where he practiced his passion for helping students struggling with academic or other issues graduate and become productive citizens. He taught night school in each district on a rotating basis.
“I started there as a work experience coordinator teaching kids how to get a job, how to keep a job, how to manage personal finances and develop skills they need for their job,” Hammero said.
An opportunity soon arose to expand those alternative learning programs and Hammero got together with a group of teachers to start a middle school program in St. Francis that was housed in an abandoned building behind a trailer park.
There, he helped establish a high school program so students wouldn’t have to travel to Cambridge, which had a full-time option.
Hammero later started the Bridgestreet Learning Community in downtown St. Francis, which was eventually purchased by Oakland ALC and no longer exists.
Since arriving, Hammero has implemented his alternative learning philosophies while adjusting to their new facility, which is connected to the Milaca High School.
The ALC is for students who are 16 and older from Milaca and surrounding towns who want to complete their high school education.
The ALC is part of a statewide network of alternative schools created by the Minnesota Legislature under the High School Graduation Incentives Program. Staff focus on individualized, small classes to offer students a personal, relaxed setting.
The ALC model differs from traditional education in many ways, something which Hammero embraces.
Schedules are more flexible, and changes in a class can be made mid-semester if the staff thinks something isn’t clicking with the students.
“One of the big differences is that in traditional education you have a lot of kids who are successful regardless of the teacher,” Hammero said. “But in alternative programs, they’re really dependent on the teacher and the relationship you build with them. One of the things that has always intrigued me is developing that relationships with kids and getting them to trust again.”
Milaca’s program has about 45 full-time students from several area districts. On average, about 15 graduate each year, which the ALC celebrates with a ceremony separate from the high school.
Hammero said he takes as much pride in seeing a student who has overcome struggles graduate as well as succeed in the community. “One of the things the staff and any of the seniors will tell you is that I get kind of emotional,” said Hammero, voice cracking and eyes watering.
“At graduation, we really celebrate what they’ve accomplished. A lot of times I can look into their eyes and I know what their journey was and how hard they had to stick to it to make it. I can hardly talk about it. To see the parents being productive citizens — it’s always nice to see.”
Milaca’s ALC staff includes instructors Kyle Shepard, Kim Knudsen and Mary Hasselberg, while Jamie Lange keeps the program ticking at the front desk.
Hammero said they don’t always agree, which can often lead to new ideas.
He calls Shepard the peacemaker whose strength is understanding the tone of the day while never missing an opportunity to teach a life lesson.
Knudsen is responsible for the mid-level program and is the “stable, consistent and practical” staff member; Hasselberg is the cheerleader; and Lange is the glue.
Both students and staff learn important daily lessons and feed off one another to help everyone’s success.
Said Hammero of his career, “I haven’t regretted a day of this.”
