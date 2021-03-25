Last season, the Milaca girls basketball team found themselves in the same position. The eighth seeded Wolves earned a home section game with the chance to win on their own court to advance further in the playoffs. Milaca fell short last year.
This season saw the Wolves bounce back from last year’s Section 6AA defeat, defeating Spectrum on March 16, 51-47. The victory set up a match up against top-seeded Albany three days later, with the Huskies ending Milaca’s season 57-30.
Coming into the game against the Sting, the Wolves knew they were in the same situation from last season and were anxious as the game tipped off according to Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey. “Nerves were high and emotions were high,” he said.
Spectrum took full advantage of the nerves and jumped out to a 14-6 lead over Milaca on their home court. “I give them a lot of credit. Spectrum came out with a lot of fire,” said Dalbey.
As the game progressed, the Wolves were able to find their footing going on an 11-0 run to take a 17-14 with 7:22 remaining in the first half.
The two would exchange runs as both teams would swap leads for the remainder of the half with Milaca pulling ahead at 29-26 into the break.
Back for the second half, the teams could not find separation from each other and the back and forth battle continued.
With 6:32 remaining in the contest, Spectrum and Milaca found themselves tied at 41 apiece. That’s when the Wolves’ seniors stepped up.
After a basket by senior Olivia Westling, fellow senior Madison VanDonsel added a floater paired with a tough layup to put Milaca ahead for good. The Wolves stepped up to play solid defense and knocked down free throws to seal the section victory.
Being seniors, VanDonsel knew they had to make plays if they wanted to pick up the win. “Me and Olivia really stepped up as seniors, leaders and captains. We showed the team that we wanted to win,” said VanDonsel.
Forward Maggie Westling led Milaca in scoring with 17 points while Olivia Westling added 14 playoff win.
Being able to pick up the section victory after falling the previous year was huge to the team said VanDonsel. “It was a big thing for us, our coach was telling us that he wanted one step further than last year and we did that. I’m very proud of everyone tonight.”
Albany 57, Milaca 30
Up next for the Wolves awaited the top-seeded Huskies as Milaca traveled to Albany for the Section 6AA Quarterfinals.
Albany, who had defeated Milaca twice already this season, was able to make it three as the Huskies’ defense locked down the Wolves.
Dalbey said the team struggled with turnovers in the game but attributed that to Albany and its pressure. “We didn’t take care of the ball as well as we wanted, but I give Albany all the credit with their great defense. It’ was very tough to have success,” he said.
Into the game Albany battled to a 30-17 halftime score over Milaca.
Into the second half, the Huskies were able to balloon their lead, coasting to victory and ending the Wolves’ season.
Maggie Westling led the squad with 10 points in the defeat.
Milaca ended its season at 10-10 overall.
Future for Milaca
As the story ends for the Wolves season, Dalbey credits the senior group that never faltered despite what they were presented. “Our seniors have done a nice job in a strange season, to make the very most of all the opportunities presented to them. This group adapted well to changes and were willing to stay positive throughout everything,” he said, as the Wolves will have to replace Olivia Westling, VanDonsel, Grace Gerking and Jackie Kragt.
Coming back into next season, Dalbey looks for some returning players to step up and fill the void left by the seniors while continuing to have the team trend in the right direction. “Moving into next season, we are looking for some leadership to step up and help us maintain the positive direction the program is heading in,” said Dalbey, adding that the team is going to have to also work incredibly hard this off-season at skill development and gaining a better understanding of game situations.
