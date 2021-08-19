After caring for her siblings and traveling the country by Airstream, Hazel Reeve celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 8.
“Nobody in my family has ever gotten this old; I’m just amazed that I am that old,” Reeve said.
Reeve’s party started Friday, Aug. 6. One her grandsons had promised to bring her to Las Vegas when she turned 100. While that was not in the cards, her family instead brought Vegas to her. They printed off special money, with her face on it, and set up games in the assistant living facility she currently lives in, according to her daughter Sandy Whitcomb.
After that party, Reeve’s family then went to Whitcomb’s house for a picnic with pulled pork sandwiches and a brunch the following morning, when they opened presents and cards. Then the facility hosted yet another party for Reeve the following Monday, according to Whitcomb.
Reeve was born in Verdon, South Dakota, to Earl and Martha Sanderson. While she didn’t recall too much about her early years, she remembers following her father around a lot, she said.
She attended a small school; only five pupils were in her class when she first enrolled. She attended school until eighth grade. She was supposed to go on to high school, but was left to take care of her three younger siblings — Richard, Jimmy and Jean — after her mother died.
That took up much of her time. Reeve recalled spending her Saturdays picking out groceries at the nearby town instead of playing with her peers.
“Before Mom died, I could play with the kids, you know, but I couldn’t do that after she passed away,” Reeve said.
Reeve said she was terrified that she would die young, like her mother did. Now she’s hit 100 years, much to her surprise.
“Well, here I still am, so I don’t know how I got this way,” Reeve said.
At 18 Reeve married her first husband, Lavern Boullion, and the two had five kids: Ronald, Jerry, Richard, Sandra and Barbara. They eventually divorced after about 20 years.
Later she met Don Reeve at the Alonzo Ward Hotel in Aberdeen, S.D. Don, a widower, already had four kids: Gary, Janice, Terry and Kim. The couple eventually sold their home and bought an Airstream trailer to travel to every state in the country.
“We hit the whole U.S.,” Reeve said.
They occasionally met up with other Airstream owners, who would congregate in large gatherings — like one in New York that stood out in Reeve’s memory.
“That was a thrill to me, because I had never seen (New York), never thought about getting to it,” Reeve said.
The rallies would occur once or twice a year, often hosted by cities, according to Reeve.
“You looked out and it was all silver,” Reeve said.
The couple made friends at the rallies and often visited those friends’ homes.
They worked their way around the country, serving as campground hosts, running cash registers at gift shops and other stores, according to Reeve.
Whitcomb served as a home base for the couple. She kept track of their whereabouts and forwarded mail when they would be somewhere long enough to receive it, she said.
The Reeves eventually settled down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after Don had a heart attack, near some of his family. He died in 2001 and Reeve moved up to Princeton.
On July 8, Reeve was honored by a mayoral proclamation from Princeton. She has 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.