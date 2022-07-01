ANDOVER
Theft
On June 19 in the 2100 block Andover Blvd. NW a bike was stolen. The bike was locked, but the bike’s front tire was removed to take the bike.
On June 21 in the 3200 block of 137 Ave. NW mail containing a check was stolen, and it was cashed by someone else.
Arrests
• On June 18 at the intersection of Hanson and Main streets northwest police arrested a driver during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant.
• On June 19 in the 14100 block of Vale St NW deputies arrested a man for assault after they responded to a physical fight between a boyfriend/girlfriend.
• On June 19 in the 15300 block of Xeon St. NW Deputies arrested a woman on outstanding warrants.
• On June 20 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop for possession of narcotics and DWI refusal. The traffic stop was initiated after a caller reported a vehicle almost running her off the road.
• On June 21 at the intersection of Bunker and Crosstown Boulevard deputies arrested a man for fourth degree DWI.
• On June 22 at the intersection of Bunker and Quinn Streets deputies arrested a man on felony warrants.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On June 6 in the 1000 block of Adams St. fraud was reported.
• On June 9 in the 2100 block of Hoffman Way items were reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 9 in the 3000 block of Fourth Ave. two pressure washers and small toolbox were reported stolen.
• On June 9 in the 2300 block of Branch Ave. a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On June 10 in the 2000 block of Franklin Lane a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On June 10 in the 900 block of 41st Ave. identity theft was reported.
• On June 10 it the 500 block of Washington Ave. a safe was reported stolen.
• On June 10 in the 200 block of Jackson St. a bike was reported stolen.
• On June 11 in the 600 block of E. River Road fishing bait was reported stolen.
• On June 12 in the 400 block of W. Main St. a caller reported a robbery.
Property damage
• On June 15 in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On June 17 in the 4300 block of Benjamin Street NE property damage was reported.
• On June 19 in the 3900 block of Third Street NE a driver was involved in a property damage incident, disorderly conduct and driving after license revocation.
• On June 20 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop property damage occurred.
MISCELLANEOUS
• On June 6 in the 2000 block of First Ave. a suspicious man was taking photos. Police found the man was a hired photographer.
• On June 10 in the 800 block of Adams St. a caller reported there were fireworks the night before. It was the Father Hennepin Festival.
• On June 6 in the 1000 block of Lund Blvd. two suspicious backpacks were found in the woods.
• On June 9 in the 600 block of Parkview Court about 40-50 juveniles were told to leave a pool of the private association as they had been cursing and yelling racial profanities.
DWI
• A Ramsey Police officer arrested an impaired driver for fourth degree DWI in the city of Anoka.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On June 17 in the 18300 block of Highway 65 Northeast a vehicle was stolen from the sales lot.
•On June 18 in the 4000 block of Viking Blvd NE a trailer was stolen from the campground
Arrests
• On June 21 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 221 Avenue Northeast a deputy made and arrest during a traffic stop on a felony warrant. The traffic stop was initiated because of a broken taillight.
• On June 23 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 Northeast deputies arrested a man for allegedly violating a no contact order.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On June 18 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 157th Avenue Northeast deputies made an arrest during a traffic stop after allegedly finding drugs and drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop was initiated after a deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding 86 miles per hour in 65 MPH zone and noticed the back tire of the vehicle was destroyed and sparks were flying from the rim.
• On June 19 in the 1500 block of 175 Lane Northeast deputies arrested a driver for third degree DWI. The traffic stop was initiated because the drive was heading into oncoming traffic.
• On June 20 in the 15500 block of Central Ave. NE deputies arrested a man for allegedly violating a no contact order.
• On June 22 in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive Northeast, a man was arrested after deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call.
Thefts
• On June 18 in the 16500 block of Rockney St. NE a caller reported pry marks on a garage service door, but no entry was made.
• On June 21 in the 15200 block of Jefferson St. NE – at wallet and a firearm were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.
• On June 23 in the 14300 block of Bataan St. NE outgoing mail from unsecured mailbox was stolen.
OAK GROVE
DWI
• On June 18 at the intersection of Viking and Lake George boulevards deputies arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Property damage
• On June 20 in 3300 block of 181 Ave. NW a mailbox was vandalized.
ST. FRANCIS
Fraud
• On June 15 in the 4000 block of St. Francis Blvd. fraud was reported
• On June 19 in the 3400 block of 235th Ave. fraud/harassment via social media was reported.
• On June 21 in the 23400 block of Guarani St. NW a license plate was reported stolen.
• On June 21 in the 23500 block of DeGardner Circle Northwest, fraud was reported.
Assault
• On June 15 in the 4000 block of St. Francis Blvd. an assault was reported
Property damage
• On June 18 in the 22900 block of Ambassador Blvd. a vehicle was damaged.
DWI
• A driver was arrested at the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard Northwest and 241st Avenue Northwest for DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.