To the editor:
I believed in Minnesota but I’m losing my faith. Don’t Minnesotans want to know the truth or are we now in a place where whatever happens, we should just shut up and be quiet?
I chose to live in Minnesota many years ago. I was impressed that people were proud of their rugged individualism, history and pioneer spirit. The beauty of the state and all she has to offer was celebrated. Everyone shared all kinds of friendly get-togethers and looked forward to participating year after year.
But that’s all over now. Don’t question the election process, the people making life and death decisions about COVID rules, masks, school and business closures. Move along. Nothing to see here.
Does everyone have their eyes closed? Have you seen the Twin Cities lately? Is it that people don’t care about their own safety, or the possibility of having a good job, a decent education and to live in a friendly and vibrant place? All those issues used to be front and center. Are they still?
Is it that Minnesotans haven’t read or understand history? Is it that we’ve become lazy, afraid or was I wrong all along that people really cared? Are there Minnesota values anymore? Or, are the values so changed they aren’t directed toward things like: dignity of work, rights, liberties, accountabilities and the rule of law.
I object to what’s happened in Minnesota. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this state. My family is here and I hope things will turn around. But, for that to happen, there must be adults who step up, think and act responsibly and ethically. It sounds like that’s a lot to ask anymore.
This past election is in question. But my neighbors don’t care how it was conducted and just want us united. United in failure?
Schools and businesses are closing. Our children will be managed and individuals can just rely on the government to support everyone?
Our cities are collapsing and people are afraid for their safety on the streets but at least we will all suffer together.
Prove me wrong Minnesota!
Sharon Peterson
Rosemount
